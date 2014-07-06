Braves rally, extend win streak to 9

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves, who slugged their way to the National League East title a year ago, are proving they can win with or without the home run this season.

The Braves spotted the Arizona Diamondbacks three runs in the first inning and stormed back to extend their winning streak to nine games with a 10-4 victory Saturday at Turner Field.

Left-fielder Justin Upton’s two-run home run in the sixth inning broke a stretch of 47 innings without a homer by the Braves and was only their third during the winning streak.

Aaron Harang (8-6) needed 30 pitches as Arizona batted around in the first inning, but steadied from there to work eight innings. The veteran right-hander allowed nine hits and four runs (three earned).

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who made two first-inning errors, matched his career high with four RBIs, and first baseman Freddie Freeman had a double and triple as part of the Braves’ 14-hit attack.

Catcher Christian Bethancourt and second baseman Tommy La Stella, both rookies, each had three hits, including a double, while center fielder B.J. Upton, flourishing in the leadoff spot, extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games with a triple and single.

The winning streak is the longest for the Braves (49-38) since they won 12 straight in late-July and early-August last season, and kept them 1½ games ahead of Washington in the National League East.

The Diamondbacks (36-53) scored their three runs in the first inning with the aid of the two rare errors by Gold Glove winner Simmons and the overturn of an out call at first base via video review.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who was robbed of a home run in the eighth inning by right fielder Jason Heyward, had an RBI double, extending his on-base streak to 26 games.

The Braves cut into the Arizona lead by scoring in the first and third innings, then knocked out Diamondbacks starter Mike Bolsinger (1-5) in a five-run fourth.

Simmons, who had an RBI single in the first, drove in two runs with a double and Freeman had an RBI triple.

Two of the seven runs charged to Bolsinger were unearned thanks to a throwing by shortstop Didi Gregorius in the fourth. The rookie right-hander allowed 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Arizona center fielder Ender Inciarte led off the fifth inning with his first major league home run, but Justin Upton connected off reliever Matt Stites for his 17th blast of the season in sixth.

Simmons got his fourth RBI with a groundout in the seventh inning against left-handed reliever Eury de la Rosa, called up by the Diamondbacks from Triple-A early in the day.

NOTES: Arizona traded LHP Joe Thatcher and OF Tony Campana to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for two minor league prospects, OF Zach Borenstein and RHP Joey Krehbiel. Thatcher, who can become a free agent at the end of the season, had appeared in 37 games with the Diamondbacks and posted a 2.63 ERA. Campana was with Triple-A Reno after hitting .150 in two stints with Arizona this year. ... LHP Eury de la Rosa was recalled from Triple-A Reno to replace Thatcher in the Arizona bullpen. De la Rosa had made 36 appearances for Reno and recorded a 2.52 ERA. ... LHP Alex Wood (6-6, 3.19 ERA) will start for the Braves in Sunday’s series finale against LHP Wade Miley (3-6, 4.78 ERA). ... The Diamondbacks took two of three games against the Braves in Phoenix early in June. ... Atlanta came into this series with a 6-10 record against the National League West.