EditorsNote: Resending to fix Swisher not Pederson hit homer in 9th graph

Diamondbacks’ Corbin beats Braves again

ATLANTA -- Patrick Corbin had the Atlanta Braves’ number before missing last season because of Tommy John surgery, and nothing has changed since.

The Arizona left-hander allowed just three hits and struck out eight over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the eighth start of his comeback season as the Diamondbacks defeated the Braves 8-4 on Saturday night.

“I felt like I had my best fastball since I’ve been back and my slider (was good) as well off of that,” Corbin said. “Everything just felt in rhythm all game. ... It seemed everything was clicking.”

Corbin, who won 14 games as a rookie in 2013, has gone 16 2/3 innings against Atlanta without allowing a run, and the Braves are batting just .134 (7-for-52) against him.

“He was really good,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “He did a great job. It was as good as I’ve seen him.”

Left fielder David Peralta, batting .516 (16-for-31) during a nine-game on-base streak, had three RBIs, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt delivered a two-run double in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks (57-58) after the Braves (52-64) had scored four times in the eighth.

The victory was just the third in the past 15 games at Turner Field for the Diamondbacks, who lost the series opener 3-2 on Friday night.

Corbin (3-3) didn’t allow more than one runner in any inning until the seventh, when he yielded his second and third walks to load the bases with two outs.

“I don’t know if he was that tired,” Hale said. “Maybe he just tried to get too fine.”

Hale pulled Corbin after 91 pitches and reliever David Hernandez ended the inning by striking out pinch hitter Joey Terdoslavich.

Keith Hessler and Daniel Hudson struggled in the eighth, though.

Hessler allowed three hits, including doubles by center fielder Cameron Maybin and third baseman Adonis Garcia.

First baseman Nick Swisher, who had been 1-for-17 since his trade to the Braves, hit a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole against Hudson.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (4-4) lasted just 4 2/3 innings while giving up six runs on nine hits, including the 15th home run he has yielded in 77 innings this year.

It was the second-shortest start of the season for the rookie right-hander, who had given up five runs in a no-decision at Arizona on June 3.

The Diamondbacks got a first-inning run on a bloop double by center fielder A.J. Pollock and Peralta’s two-out RBI single, then made it 3-0 in the fourth after Peralta went deep leading off. Peralta’s 12th homer of the season came on a 0-1 curveball, the ball just making the seats near the right-field foul pole.

A walk and single followed, and the Diamondbacks got their third run when the Braves couldn’t turn a double play on shortstop Chris Owings.

By the fifth inning, Arizona had a comfortable lead and Foltynewicz was out of the game.

“Things unraveled on him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Sacrifice flies by Peralta and second baseman Aaron Hill followed three straight singles to open the inning, then third baseman Jake Lamb doubled to make it 6-0.

“You see some glimpses of some pretty good stuff,” Gonzalez said. “Now we’ve got to get some consistency.”

NOTES: Arizona has won 13 of its past 19 games. ... RHP Edwin Jackson retired all seven batters he faced in his Braves debut, striking out four. ... Diamondbacks RF Yasmany Tomas (calf) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game as manager Chip Hale gave him an extra day to heal. He is expected to play Sunday in the series finale. ... RHP Shelby Miller (5-9, 2.48 ERA) will try to snap a 15-start winless streak for the Braves, while Arizona RHP Rubby de la Rosa (10-5, 4.55) goes for his fifth straight victory. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman (oblique strain) took batting practice Saturday and will begin a three-game rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday in San Diego. ... Cuban 3B Hector Oliveras (hamstring) will play for Class A Rome on Sunday, with his Braves debut expected in about a week. ... The Braves claimed RHP Danny Burawa off waivers from the New York Yankees and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.