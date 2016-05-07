EditorsNote: Corrects score in lede

Diamondbacks loosen up, end six-game slide

ATLANTA -- The Arizona Diamondbacks, riding a six-game losing streak, decided to change their luck with a different approach. They loosened up the atmosphere in the clubhouse and put their best pitcher on the mound.

Both decisions worked out.

Outfielder David Peralta selected the music, playing Bob Marley’s “Everything’s Gonna to Be Alright” on the stereo before and after the game. Ace Zack Greinke matched his season high with eight strikeouts and won his third straight decision as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Friday.

“We loosened things up and scored some runs,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I thought our guys had some fun and Zack gave us the start we needed.”

Greinke (3-2) allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings and struck out five in a row at one point. Greinke improved to 5-0 in his last seven road starts and won for the first time in three career turns at Turner Field.

The Diamondbacks’ bullpen got one scoreless inning apiece from Tyler Clippard, Daniel Hudson and Brad Ziegler to close out the win.

Hale said Greinke could likely have pitched another inning, but said, “We like our seventh, eighth and ninth inning guys.”

Atlanta starter Aaron Blair (0-2) lost to the team who drafted him and traded him to the Braves as part of the Shelby Miller deal. Blair pitched five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks.

“I was falling behind, leaving pitches up,” Blair said. “It’s not a good combination. I fought and did what I could. I’ve got to throw more strikes and stay away from 3-0 counts. Those really hurt you.”

The Diamondbacks had 10 hits and scored more than four runs for the first time in nine games.

“Our ABs were good,” Hale said. “We left some runs out there, but we’re getting better as we’re going along. Guys are starting to relax.”

The Braves also got 10 hits, but continue to have trouble scoring runs. They have scored five runs only once in their last 15 games.

“We struck back and got close a couple of times, but didn’t get the clutch hit and only scored two runs,” Hale said.

Atlanta is 1-13 at Turner Field and at 7-21 is off to the worst start in franchise history through 28 games.

The Diamondbacks scored a run in the second inning when Nick Ahmed singled home Chris Owings, who had doubled.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead in the third inning by scoring twice. Peralta had an RBI single to bring in Paul Goldschmidt, who had walked and stole second. Peralta scored when Atlanta third baseman Reid Brignac committed a fielding error.

The Diamondbacks lined into double plays in the fourth and fifth innings.

Arizona scored again in the sixth when Brandon Drury hit a long homer, his sixth, to left against reliever Jim Johnson.

Atlanta got its two runs in the sixth inning on RBI singles from Adonis Garcia and Tyler Flowers. The Braves had four hits and a walk in the inning, but had the rally slowed when Freddie Freeman hit into a double play.

“That inning could have gotten out of hand,” Hale said. “That 3-6-1 double play was huge.”

The Diamondbacks added an insurance run in the eighth inning against Atlanta reliever Alexi Ogando. Pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin, a former Brave, drove in Peralta with a sacrifice fly to give Arizona a 5-2 lead.

Arizona tacked on two more runs, both unearned, in the ninth on a two-out single by Welington Castillo.

Atlanta catcher A.J. Pierzynski was ejected for arguing a third-strike call from home plate umpire Cory Blaser.

NOTES: Atlanta made a roster move after the game, activating OF Ender Inciarte from the disabled list and sent OF Adonis Garcia to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Atlanta and Arizona hit their pitchers in the No. 8 spot Friday night. ... Atlanta named former Braves pitcher Buddy Carlyle as a coaching assistant. He will be in uniform for all pregame workouts and will manage the team’s instant-replay protocol from an off-field location. ... Atlanta OF Mallex Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday on Friday. ... The National League announced the Braves and Cubs will make up their April 30 rainout on July 7, the day before a three-game interleague series in Chicago against the White Sox. ... Arizona announced it would name the street in front of Chase Park as Randy Johnson Way with a special ceremony on May 12 before a game against the Giants. ... Pitching matchups for Saturday’s game are Arizona RHP Shelby Miller (0-3, 8.49 ERA) vs. Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (0-3, 3.72).