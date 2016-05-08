EditorsNote: Adds write-thru with quotes.

Herrmann’s two homers send D‘backs past Braves

ATLANTA - Chris Herrmann called his mother on Sunday morning to wish her “Happy Mother’s Day.” He didn’t promise her a hit, much less a home run, but he should have.

The catcher hit a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot in the 11th inning, to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-3 win and three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves at Turner field.

“I know my mom (Bobbi) is watching and I can’t imagine how excited she is, especially today,” Herrmann said. “It doesn’t happen very often and I‘m very thankful it happened for me. It’s definitely one of the most memorable things I’ve done in my career. It’s very special.”

Herrmann hit an 0-2 pitch from reliever Jim Johnson (0-4) into the right-field seats, his fourth homer of the season. He also hit one in the seventh inning against Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz. It was the first multi-homer game of Herrmann’s career.

“That second one was a just a bomb,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Just like (Brandon) Drury, he’s going to earn himself a little more playing time.”

The winning pitcher was Randall Delgado (1-1) and Brad Ziegler worked a scoreless inning to earn his seventh save.

Atlanta has lost four straight and dropped to 1-15 at Turner Field, the worst start at home in the majors since the 1913 New York Yankees. Atlanta (7-23) is also off to its worst start in franchise history.

Atlanta had 11 hits on Sunday, but left 12 runners on base. They left the bases loaded twice and once stranded runners at second and third.

“We fought, we battled,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We had our opportunities and didn’t get that bloop single.”

The Diamondbacks wasted a strong start from left-hander Patrick Corbin. He threw seven shutout innings, giving him 23 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings against the Braves. Corbin allowed five hits, one walk and struck out five. He also tripled and drove in the first run of the game.

“Corbin pitched a beautiful game, but we just couldn’t get it done,” Hale said.

Atlanta starter Foltynewicz pitched seven innings, his longest stint since going 7 2/3 against Milwaukee on May 24, 2015, and allowed two runs on five hits. He matched his career high with eight strikeouts.

“Everything was flowing well,” Foltynewicz said. “I took my time between each pitch and when I felt myself rushing, I was able to take a step back.”

The Diamondbacks scored their first run in the fifth inning. Drury singled and Chris Owings reached on a fielder’s choice with one out, when Atlanta shortstop Erick Aybar botched a double-play ball. Corbin then responded by shooting a line drive in the gap in right field for his second career triple.

Arizona made it 2-0 when Herrmann pulled a solo homer that hit the foul pole, his third homer of the season.

The Diamondbacks extended the lead to 3-0 when Jean Segura doubled and scored on a single by Jake Lamb against reliever Alexi Ogando.

Atlanta wasted two chances to score off Corbin. Tyler Flowers flew out to right with the bases loaded to end the third and Freddie Freeman struck out with a runner on third base to end the sixth.

The Braves broke though for three runs against the Arizona bullpen. Andrew Chafin gave up three hits in 1/3 of an inning, leaving with runners on the corners after an RBI single by Tyler Flowers.

Jake Barrett entered in relief and was greeted by Jeff Francoeur’s two-run double that tied the game.

The Braves loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, but Francoeur grounded out.

NOTES: Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski was honored in pregame ceremony for getting his 2,000th career hit. Pierzynski, in his second season with the Braves, reached the milestone on April 28 in Boston. ... The Diamondbacks continue their three-city road trip on Monday at Colorado. They are1-5 against the Rockies and will be visiting Coors Field for the first time this season. Arizona was 5-4 in Denver last season. 1B Paul Goldscmidt has reached safely in a club-record 41 straight games against the Rockies. Arizona plans to recall RHP Archie Bradley (0-0) from Triple-A Reno to start the opener against Colorado RHP Tyler Chatwood (4-2, 2.15). RHP Enrique Burgos was sent down to make room for Bradley. ... Atlanta is off on Monday and hosts Philadelphia for a three-game series that starts Tuesday. Atlanta RHP Matt Wisler (1-2, 3.24) opposes Philadelphia LHP Adam Morgan (0-0, 6.00) in the first game.