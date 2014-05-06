Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ league-worst pitching staff proved to be the cure for what ailed the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense in their first meeting of the season. After posting their best offensive output in 14 games, the Brewers look to keep their bats hot on Tuesday when they continue their three-game home set with the Diamondbacks. With Ryan Braun on the disabled list and Aramis Ramirez in an extended slump, Milwaukee scored only 13 runs while dropping four of five before breaking out.

The Brewers snapped out of their funk in their series-opening 8-3 win over Arizona on Monday as Carlos Gomez, Martin Maldonado and Jean Segura all homered and Milwaukee matched its highest run total since an 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 19. The offensive explosion also marked the first time the Brewers scored more than five runs in 16 home games. Arizona, which took six of seven from Milwaukee in 2013, gave up at least eight runs for the 11th time in 35 contests and ranks last in the majors with a 5.06 ERA.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (1-2, 3.77 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Marco Estrada (2-1, 3.13)

Collmenter weathered an early storm in a no-decision during Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies, allowing four runs through three innings before tossing four scoreless frames to cap his 100-pitch outing. The Michigan native lost his lone start since joining the rotation in mid-April by falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Collmenter has pitched well against the Brewers in five career appearances (three starts), compiling a 1-0 record and 1.23 ERA.

Despite registering his fifth consecutive quality start, Estrada did not factor into the decision in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old gave up two homers for the second straight outing en route to surrendering three runs on six hits and a season-high four walks over six innings. Estrada, who has yielded three runs or fewer in all six of his turns this season, will make his first start versus the Diamondbacks after tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings against them across three career relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee is the only team in the majors that has yet to lose when scoring at least four runs (18-0).

2. Arizona 2B Aaron Hill is 18-for-44 over his last 12 contests after going 4-for-4 on Monday.

3. Ramirez went 1-for-4 in the opener and has only two hits over his last 40 at-bats, although both have come over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 2