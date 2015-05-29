Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

A pair of teams in great need of a victory meet Friday night in Milwaukee as the Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first of three straight games. The Diamondbacks had won six of seven before suffering an agonizing three-game sweep in St. Louis to begin the week.

One loss came in 10 innings and another, Wednesday’s 4-3 setback, came after new closer Brad Ziegler coughed up a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the decisive tally coming across on a throwing error. The Brewers own the worst record in the majors (16-32) and have dropped five in a row, the last three at home against San Francisco. Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt will be pleased with the change of venue, as he owns a .459 average, four homers and 12 RBIs in nine career games at Miller Park. He will get his first crack at Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who opposes Diamondbacks righty Rubby De La Rosa.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-2, 4.27 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-5, 3.67)

De La Rosa tied a career high with eight strikeouts but gave up four runs in six innings of a 9-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. It marked the third time in five May outings in which he has allowed at least four runs. The 26-year-old, who has never faced Milwaukee, will be pitching for the fifth time with five days of rest and is is 2-1 with a 3.33 ERA in such scenarios.

Nelson followed up an eight-inning gem in a win at Detroit with an uneven outing at Atlanta on Sunday, allowing two runs and tying a season high with five walks in 5 2/3 innings. He has lasted at least 6 2/3 frames in each of his four home starts while posting a 2.83 ERA. Opponents are batting just .217 against the 25-year-old and right-handers have an OPS of .554.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers C Martin Maldonado is 4-for-45 over a 13-game slump.

2. Arizona has won five of the last six and nine of the last 14 at Miller Park.

3. Milwaukee hopes to get star C Jonathan Lucroy (toe) back by Monday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4