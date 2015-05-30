Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to feel right at home at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, although playing the worst team in the major leagues certainly doesn’t hurt. The Diamondbacks swatted four home runs in Friday’s series opener to win for the sixth time in their last seven visits to Milwaukee and look to continue the momentum Saturday in the second of a three-game set.

A.J. Pollock has hit safely in three straight and nine of 10 games after his two-run blast put the finishing touches on Friday’s 7-5 victory. Paul Goldschmidt was not part of the home run brigade but banged out three doubles to improve to 20-for-42 in his last 10 games at Miller Park. Adam Lind halted a seven-game homer and RBI drought with a three-run shot but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Brewers from absorbing their sixth straight defeat to fall to a major league-worst 16-33. Right-hander Kyle Lohse attempts to break the slide against Arizona’s Jeremy Hellickson on Saturday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (2-3, 5.33 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-5, 5.80)

Hellickson halted a five-start winless drought last time out by holding the Chicago Cubs to three runs on four hits over a season high-tying 6 2/3 innings. Hellickson had allowed only four hits in each of his last three turns but continues to be victimized by the long ball, surrendering seven homers over his last five starts. The former Tampa Bay Ray has fared well in his last three road starts, giving up six runs in 18 innings.

Lohse absorbed his first defeat in five starts when he was tagged for five runs over 5 1/3 innings in a loss to San Francisco on Monday. He had yielded only two runs in 14 innings in his previous two turns - which both came on the road and marked the only starts in which he did not allow a home run. Lohse, who has been taken deep 11 times in 59 innings, is 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA in 13 career starts against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Goldschmidt is batting .400 in 20 career games against the Brewers.

2. Milwaukee’s Nos. 1-4 hitters were a combined 8-for-17 with five runs scored and four RBIs in the series opener.

3. The Diamondbacks recalled C Jarrod Saltalamacchia from Triple-A Reno to take over for C Tuffy Gosewisch, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left ACL injury.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4