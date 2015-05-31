Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

Paul Goldschmidt and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks are punishing Milwaukee’s beleaguered pitching staff and look to complete a three-game sweep of the skidding Brewers on Sunday in the series finale. Arizona belted four homers in Friday’s 7-5 victory before Goldschmidt added a pair of blasts and four RBIs to fuel Sunday’s 7-3 romp.

The Diamondbacks have won seven of their last eight games in Milwaukee and Goldschmidt has been instrumental in their domination. The slugging first baseman has collected three hits in each of the first two games of the series to boost his numbers to 23-for-47 with six homers, 16 RBIs and nine doubles in 11 games at Miller Park. The Brewers have dropped seven in a row to fall to a major league-worst 16-34 overall and a wretched 8-20 at home. Milwaukee will attempt to avoid matching a season-high eight-game skid behind Tyler Wagner, who makes his major-league debut on Sunday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (1-1, 2.59 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Tyler Wagner (NR)

Anderson was touched for a season-high 10 hits at St. Louis his last time out but managed to minimize the damage to two runs to earn his seventh no-decision in nine starts. Since suffering his only loss against Colorado on April 27, Anderson is 1-0 over his last five starts while permitting a total of five runs. Anderson, who is making his fourth consecutive road start, is 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA in five outings away from home.

With Wily Peralta on the disabled list, Milwaukee is summoning Wagner from Double-A Biloxi to make his first career start. A fourth-round draft choice in 2012 who has never pitched above Double-A, Wagner posted a 5-1 record with a 2.01 ERA in nine starts with Biloxi this season. “He’s the best guy right now,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s been on a roll all this season, he was on a roll all last season.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Goldschmidt, who is batting .413 (33-for-80) lifetime against Milwaukee, has multiple hits in five of his last eight games overall.

2. Brewers 1B Adam Lind, who played in his 1,000th career game Saturday, is 4-for-7 with four RBIs in the series.

3. Arizona, which leads the National League with 227 runs, has scored at least four times in nine of its past 11 games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3