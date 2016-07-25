Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

Chase Anderson will see a few familiar faces inthe opposing dugout as the Milwaukee Brewers open a four-game series againstthe visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Anderson was traded to Milwaukeeon Jan. 30 in a deal that included Jean Segura, who is 11-for-22 with five runsscored during his six-game hitting streak.

While Segura mustered only a pair of singles on Sunday, Yasmany Tomas launched a pair of solo shots among his team’s four homers in a 9-8 win over Cincinnati. The 25-year-old Cuban is 8-for-20 with four runs scored during his last five games, but is just 4-for-22 with 11 strikeouts in five career meetings with Milwaukee. While Arizona snapped a four-game skid, Milwaukee failed to hold a four-run lead and lost their third straight series since the All-Star break with a 6-5 setback to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Scooter Gennett had a two-run single to increase his RBI total to five in his last five games.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Braden Shipley (NR) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (4-10, 5.50)

Shipley, who was the 15th overall selection of the 2013 draft, is expected to be recalled on Monday to make his major-league debut. The 24-year-old top pitching prospect has posted an 8-5 mark with a 3.70 ERA in 119 1/3 innings for Triple-A Reno this season. “He’s really pitched well in Reno,” Arizona manager Chip Hale told reporters, according to MLB.com. “When you talk to (Reno manager) Phil Nevin, there’s been a couple ... farmhands have come through and really controlled the offenses in Reno’s ballpark, and Braden’s one of those guys. We’re excited about it.”

Anderson is 0-4 with a bloated 9.13 ERA in his last six starts after allowing three runs on six hits in four innings of a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has struggled noticeably with his control during that stretch, issuing 19 walks in 23 2/3 innings. Anderson has pitched significantly better at Miller Park this season - posting a 3-4 mark with an ERA (4.54) nearly a full run less than his season average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar has an MLB-best 36 stolen bases this season, including two of his team’s six on Sunday.

2. Former Brewer LF Rickie Weeks Jr. had two singles on Sunday to double his hit total for the month.

3. Milwaukee OF Ryan Braun has scored 12 times during his nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 3