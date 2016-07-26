Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers put on an impressive power display in the series opener and look to defeat Arizona again when they host the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game set. Milwaukee hammered four homers to account for six runs in Monday's 7-2 victory.

Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun reached base four times on two hits and two walks to extend his hitting streak to 10 games but wasn't among the players to knock one over the fence. Catcher Martin Maldonado slugged a three-run blast while infielders Scooter Gennett, Jonathan Villar and Andy Wilkins all hit solo blasts. Struggling Arizona has lost five of its last six games and 18 of its past 23 contest. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits in the opener after being 2-for-16 over the previous five games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-9, 5.23 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (1-4, 5.94)

Corbin has lost three straight starts and is winless in his last five turns. His longest outing during the stretch is 5 2/3 innings and he has lasted less than five innings three times. Corbin is 2-2 with a 1.80 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Milwaukee.

Garza has dropped each of his last four starts and has an 8.41 ERA during the stretch. He has given up 31 hits - including four homers - in 20 1 3/ innings during the span. Garza is 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) versus Arizona and has shut down Goldschmidt (2-for-15) while struggling against Michael Bourn (10-for-21).

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis is 5-for-9 with three homers and five RBIs over the past three games.

2. Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) will likely pitch a simulated game on Friday.

3. Milwaukee INF Will Middlebrooks (leg) was placed on the 15-day disabled list after being injured Sunday and OF Keon Broxton was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 6