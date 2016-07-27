Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have scored 16 runs in the first two games of the series and attempt to defeat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks for the third straight night on Wednesday in the third contest of their four-game set. Milwaukee scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning of Tuesday's 9-4 victory and has collected 23 hits while outscoring the Diamondbacks by 10 in the two victories.

Ryan Braun reached base three times and scored three runs on Tuesday while extending his hitting streak to 11 games as the Brewers sent Arizona to its sixth loss in seven contests. Milwaukee catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who is batting .301 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs, is the subject of trade speculation - with the New York Mets rumored to be in hot pursuit. Arizona manager Chip Hale held Jake Lamb out of Tuesday's lineup due to a bruised left hand that had rendered the third baseman hitless with 10 strikeouts in his last 19 at-bats. "He saw something and he asked me about it, and it's gotten to the point now where I think it's affected my swing and I'm not coming through helping my team," Lamb told reporters. "So we're going to take it day by day and just see how it feels."

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (3-6, 4.44 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-8, 3.40)

Bradley is 0-3 over his last six starts despite allowing more than three runs on just one occasion during that stretch. He had control issues in his last outing - walking a season-high five batters in five innings - while allowing three runs and five hits in a loss to Cincinnati. Bradley has served up just two homers in seven road starts while giving up nine in six home outings.

Nelson is saddled with a 1-5 record over his last nine turns despite giving up two or fewer earned runs six times during that span. He lost to the Chicago Cubs in his last start as he gave up four runs - two earned - and four hits over five innings. Nelson is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 5-for-10 in the series after going 2-for-16 over his previous five contests.

2. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett, who is 4-for-8 with a homer in the series, has collected six RBIs over his last three games.

3. Arizona LF David Peralta (back) is expected to return to the team on Friday as he nears completion of a rehab stint.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5