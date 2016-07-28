Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to string together two big offensive efforts when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday for the finale of their four-game set. Yasmany Tomas belted two home runs for the second time in four games as the Diamondbacks totaled 12 hits en route to an 8-1 victory on Wednesday after dropping the first two contests of the series.

Tomas is 7-for-16 with eight RBIs over his last four games and Jean Segura has hit safely in nine straight contests, going 16-for-36 during that stretch. The Brewers were held to five hits Wednesday after scoring 16 times in the first two games of the series and 27 over their last four contests. Milwaukee has some decisions to make before the August 1 trade deadline as one of its players potentially on the block is catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who is 5-for-17 over his last five contests. The Brewers are 13 games under .500 overall but have played better at home with a 26-25 record.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (5-9, 4.53 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (7-4, 3.64)

Ray lost for the fourth time in five decisions last time out, when he allowed six runs - three earned - in five innings despite striking out 10. The 24-year-old Tennessee native has registered 132 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings and posted at least seven in seven straight starts. Ray, who will be facing Milwaukee for the first time in his career, is 2-5 with a 3.86 ERA on the road this season.

Davies has been outstanding in his last three starts, gaining two victories and a no-decision while permitting three runs over 20 innings. The 23-year-old Arizona native did not give up a home run in those three outings after serving up three blasts in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 30. Davies, who is 5-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 11 home starts, never has faced the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett is 8-for-24 with a homer and six RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has collected 477 RBIs, two shy of Steve Finley for second place on the franchise list.

3. Brewers OF Ryan Braun saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end Wednesday by going 0-for-3.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 3