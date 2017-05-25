Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks try for their ninth victory in 10 games while attempting to hand Milwaukee its first four-game losing streak of the season when they visit the Brewers on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Arizona (29-19) completed a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with an 8-6 victory while Milwaukee (25-21), which won 10 of 12 contests before its slide, lost to Toronto 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers' Ryan Braun (.265 batting average, seven home runs, 19 RBIs in 29 games) did not play Wednesday - a planned day off according to manager Craig Counsell - after going 0-for-8 in two contests since missing nine because of a strained calf. Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas (.261, eight homers, 31 RBIs in 41 games) was a late scratch Wednesday because of tightness in his left hip flexor and is day-to-day. Arizona must try to remain prolific offensively on the road as it scored 20 runs over three games last weekend in San Diego to raise its average to 3.6 compared to 6.0 at home, where it is 21-8 - the best 39-game start in club history. Milwaukee's Zach Davies won his last five decisions - going 4-0 with a 3.38 ERA during his last five starts - and opposes Robbie Ray, who is 2-1 with a 1.03 ERA in four road starts this season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-3, 3.91 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (5-2, 5.44)

Ray snapped a three-decision slide when he allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six in 7 2/3 shutout innings of a 9-1 victory at San Diego on Saturday. The 25-year-old Tennessee native was 0-3 with a 5.81 ERA in his previous four turns, walking 12 in 21 2/3 innings. Ray lost his only career start against Milwaukee, yielding five runs in 5 2/3 innings and striking out 11 in a 6-4 setback last season.

Davies permitted two runs, five hits and two walks while striking out three in a season-high six innings of a 4-2 victory in San Diego on May 18. The 24-year-old Washington native, who previously did not work more than 5 2/3 innings this season, owns a .309 batting average against and a 1.66 WHIP while allowing 58 hits over 46 1/3 innings in 2017. Davies defeated Arizona 6-4 last season when he yielded three runs (two earned) and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings.

1. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock (strained right groin) is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Friday, but will not accompany the team to Milwaukee.

2. Brewers SS Eric Sogard went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday after going 11-for-22 with two home runs, seven RBIs and three doubles in his first nine games with Milwaukee.

3. Arizona is 10 games over .500 for the first time since finishing the 2011 season 94-68.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Diamondbacks 2