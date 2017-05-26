Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks aim for their fifth consecutive victory and 10th in 11 contests when they continue their four-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Arizona swept a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox at home before cruising to a 4-0 triumph in the opener versus Milwaukee behind a superb pitching performance by Robbie Ray.

Gregor Blanco registered his first three-hit effort of the season, while David Peralta has hit safely in six of his last seven contests after delivering an RBI double. The Brewers managed only three hits Thursday as their losing streak reached four games. They also lost Ryan Braun as the slugger departed in the fourth inning following a recurrence of left calf tightness, which landed him on the disabled list earlier this month. Milwaukee's slide has come after stretches during which the club won four straight and seven of eight.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Junior Guerra (0-0, 6.00)

Godley allowed a total of four runs in his first three starts before yielding three over seven innings in a loss at San Diego on Sunday. The 27-year-old native of South Carolina, who is filling in for the injured Shelby Miller, recorded only one strikeout against the Padres after registering at least six in each of his first three turns. Godley owns a 1-0 record and 1.42 ERA in two career appearances (one start) versus Milwaukee.

Guerra will be making his first start since Opening Day, when he yielded two runs in three innings against Colorado before exiting with a strained right calf. The 32-year-old Venezuelan managed to strike out four without issuing a walk and gave up just one hit, although it was a two-run homer. Guerra, who has yet to face Arizona in his career, is 5-2 with a 2.40 ERA in 10 starts at Miller Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is riding a six-game hitting streak during which he has recorded four two-hit performances.

2. Arizona LF Yasmany Tomas (hip flexor) has missed the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Milwaukee could be without C Manny Pina for a while as he left Thursday's game after being hit near the left elbow with a pitch.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 4