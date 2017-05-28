Preview: Diamondbacks at Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks were shut down Saturday but can still pick up a fourth straight series win with a triumph Sunday in the finale of their four-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers. Chase Anderson stifled the Diamondbacks with a no-hit bid that lasted into the eighth inning, lifting the Brewers to a 6-1 win and stopping Arizona's winning streak at five.

It also ended Milwaukee's five-game slide, during which it was outscored 33-15. Jesus Aguilar delivered a solo homer and Jett Bandy ripped a three-run double to pace the Brewers' attack against old friend Zack Greinke, who entered Saturday's game with a 16-2 record at Miller Park. The Diamondbacks will attempt to get back into the win column behind lefty Patrick Corbin, who will be making his 100th career start. Jimmy Nelson, who is 0-3 in five starts at home, goes for Milwaukee.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (2-3, 4.20)

Corbin had his first quality start in four tries this month in a win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at home, allowing three runs in six innings. He has served up seven home runs in May while giving up 32 hits in 22 frames. The 27-year-old is 2-3 with a 3.60 ERA in his career against Milwaukee, while Keon Broxton (3-for-4, double) and Jonathan Villar (3-for-7, two doubles) have had their way with the southpaw.

Nelson gave up four runs on eight hits in five innings of a loss to Toronto his last time out. He was 1-0 with a 1.15 ERA over his previous three turns while allowing 11 hits in 15 2/3 frames. The University of Alabama product is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in four career starts versus Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is batting .394 in his career against Milwaukee.

2. Brewers 1B Eric Thames is hitless in 15 at-bats over a four-game span.

3. Arizona homered in 14 straight contests before it was kept in the park by Anderson and two relievers Saturday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 5