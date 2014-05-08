Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 2: Bronson Arroyo was dominant through 7 1/3 innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered as visiting Arizona took the rubber game against Milwaukee.

Arroyo (3-2) allowed only an unearned run and five hits - all singles - while striking out four to continue his turnaround from a rough start to the season. Goldschmidt also singled as part of a 14-hit attack for the Diamondbacks, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games against the Brewers.

Wily Peralta (4-2) let up two runs on a career high-tying 11 hits while striking out three in six innings to get the loss. Carlos Gomez had a pair of hits and scored the only run for Milwaukee, which is 6-13 in its last 19 games versus Arizona at home.

Gomez reached on a bunt single on the first pitch of the game from Arroyo and moved to third on an error before scampering home when Jonathan Lucroy bounced into a double play. Martin Prado led off the top of the third with a base hit and Goldschmidt followed with a shot over the wall in left for his seventh blast and a 2-1 lead.

Arroyo helped himself out in the eighth by reaching on a base hit and coming around to score on a wild pitch and an error to make it 3-1. Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom half against Arroyo and reliever Brad Ziegler, but Gomez hit into a rally-killing double play and Addison Reed picked up his 10th save after allowing a run in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arroyo was 1-2 with a 9.50 ERA through his first four starts, but has gone 2-0 with an 0.87 mark in his last three outings. ... Diamondbacks 3B Eric Chavez had three hits and recorded his second stolen base since the 2007 season. ... The Diamondbacks continue their road trip at the Chicago White Sox on Friday, while Milwaukee opens a three-game set at home against the New York Yankees.