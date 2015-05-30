Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3

MILWAUKEE -- Paul Goldschmidt hit two home runs and right-hander Jeremy Hellickson went six innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-3, on Saturday at Miller Park.

Goldschmidt, the Diamondbacks’ first baseman, has been a terror to Brewers pitching in his career and came into the game batting .418 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs in his last 14 games against Milwaukee.

He’s been even more lethal at Miller Park, where in 10 career games, he was batting .476 with four home runs nine doubles, including three Friday night.

Goldschmidt kept right on swinging Saturday, going 3-for-5. He singled in his first at-bat and then hit a solo home run to lead off the third, giving Arizona a 4-2 lead.

He added a three-run shot -- his team-leading 14th of the season -- in the fourth, breaking the game open against Milwaukee right-hander Kyle Lohse (3-6), who was tagged for seven runs on 11 hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

An RBI single by first baseman Adam Lind and a second inning sacrifice fly by second baseman Elian Herrera was all Milwaukee could muster against Hellickson (3-3), who scattered five hits and struck out three to earn his second consecutive victory.

Right-hander Randall Delgado finished out the game and earned his first save.

Right-hander Michael Blazek pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Brewers and Jason Rodgers drove in another run with a pinch double in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Milwaukee from losing its seventh in a row.

The Brewers fell to 14-34, tying a franchise record for losses in the first 50 games of a season.

After managing only nine runs in a three-game sweep by the Cardinals earlier this week, the Diamondbacks have scored 14 runs in the first two games of this three-game series at Milwaukee.

NOTES: Brewers LHP Will Smith will have a hearing Monday to appeal an eight-game suspension levied for having an illegal substance on his arm. Smith was ejected from a game at Atlanta May 21. ... C Jonathan Lucroy continued his rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Advanced Brevard County. He was scheduled to start and catch. In his first two games, Lucroy is 2-for-7 with a run scored. ... The Diamondbacks entered play hitting .315 (75-for-238) with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 runs scored in their last six games at Miller Park. ... RHP Bronson Arroyo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday at the Diamondbacks’ spring training complex as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery performed last July.