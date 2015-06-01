Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 6 (17 innings)

MILWAUKEE -- Martin Maldonado hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 17th inning, snapping the Milwaukee Brewers’ seven-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the longest game in the history of Miller Park.

Right-hander Matt Garza (3-7), scheduled to start Monday in St. Louis, put up five scoreless innings of relief, holding the Diamondbacks scoreless while scattering three hits and a pair of intentional walks.

Right-hander Vidal Nuno (0-1) went 5 1/3 innings and struck out six, including second baseman Luis Sardinas to open the 17th.

That brought up Maldonado, who had three hits and two walks already on the day. He smacked Nuno’s first offering to the batter’s eye in center to end it.

Arizona set the stage for a sweep early, taking advantage of right-hander Tyler Wagner, who was called up from Double-A Biloxi and lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut.

He gave up five runs on nine hits and a walk with two strikeouts and, like everybody else in the Milwaukee rotation, was stung by Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who collected all three of his hits off Wagner, including a first-inning home run.

The Diamondbacks added three more in the second and Milwaukee got on the board in the third with doubles by catcher Martin Maldonado and shortstop Jean Segura.

But Goldschmidt gave Arizona a 5-1 lead with an RBI single in the fourth, bringing Wagner’s day to an end.

The Brewers chipped away against right-hander Chase Anderson and finally tied the game in the sixth, when second baseman Luis Sardinas scored on a wild pitch.

Segura put Milwaukee ahead with an RBI single later in the inning, but right fielder Mark Trumbo tied the game with a solo home run in the eighth off right-hander Jeremy Jeffress.

Both sides stranded runners in scoring position in the ninth, sending the game to extras.

NOTES: Brewers LF Khris Davis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a torn right meniscus and will undergo surgery this week in Milwaukee. Davis suffered the injury Saturday during his first and only at-bat. ... Placing Davis on the DL cleared a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Tyler Wagner, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs and made his major league debut Sunday. ... Diamondbacks RHP Patrick Corbin threw a bullpen session last week as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery in March 2014. Manager Chip Hale wasn’t sure, though, when he would make his next rehab start. Hale said Corbin was fine but the team was “slowing him down a little bit.” ... Hale said the Diamondbacks would keep 13 pitchers on their roster for the near future as he tries not to overwork his bullpen. Arizona’s bullpen leads the National League with 167 1/3 innings of work this season.