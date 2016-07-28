Tomas has blast with two homers in Arizona's 8-1 win

MILWAUKEE -- Yasmany Tomas hit two home runs and Archie Bradley struck out six to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Tomas drove in five runs and was one of four Diamondbacks batters to finish with two hits.

Bradley (4-6) held Milwaukee to one run and four hits with three walks in seven innings and didn't allow a run until Hernan Perez's sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson (6-9) struggled, allowing eight runs, nine hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Only six of Nelson's runs were earned as the Brewers' defense committed five errors -- three by Kirk Nieuwenhuis and two by Jonathan Villar -- in the first two innings.

Phil Gosselin reached on Villar's first error of the game. Jean Segura followed with a base hit. Villar, with a possible double play, made a bad throw to second that went into right field, where Niewunhuis misplayed the ball and allowed Gosselin to score and Segura to reach third.

Paul Goldschmidt drew a walk and Welington Castillo made it 2-0 with an RBI single to center. That brought up Tomas, who made it 5-0 a game when he cracked a 2-2 sinker to left-center field for his 16th home run of the year.

Villar's issues continued in the bottom of the inning. He led off with a double to left but was caught trying to steal third and was be pulled from the game in favor of Jake Elmore to start the second.

Niewunhuis committed two more errors in the second as the Diamondbacks made it 6-0 on a Segura single.

Tomas hit his second homer of the night, a two-run shot in the fifth, on a 0-2 slider from Nelson, who gave way with two outs in the inning.

NOTES: Milwaukee placed RHP Jacob Barnes on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a sore right elbow. Barnes has appeared in 16 games for the Brewers this season, going 1-0 with a 3.71 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 innings of work. ... The Brewers recalled RHP Michael Blazek from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he made three scoreless appearances after being optioned on July 10. ... RHP Zack Greinke felt good a day after throwing a 40-pitch bullpen session and will travel to Arizona, where he will start for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League squad as he works his way back from a strained left oblique. Manager Chip Hale said Greinke would be on a 60-pitch limit and that it hasn't been decided whether Greinke's next start would be with the Diamondbacks or in the minor leagues.