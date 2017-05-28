Brewers' Anderson shuts down Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE -- Chase Anderson went seven innings without allowing a hit and Jesus Aguilar hit his fourth home run of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.

Nick Ahmed halted Anderson's no-hit attempt with a single in the eighth inning.

Anderson (3-1) had struggled this month, going 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in four starts, and got into trouble early against Arizona by walking his first two batters. But he struck out his next two and got out of the inning unscathed.

He finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts, the most by a Brewers starter this season, and walking three.

That first inning may have been his biggest obstacle of the day. He needed 21 pitches to get through it and was at 111 after he retired Rey Fuentes to end the seventh.

Ahmed finally broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the eighth inning, sending a 2-0 offering up the middle and off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard.

Manager Craig Counsell went to the bullpen after that and Anderson tipped his cap to the crowd of 29,746 as he made his way to the dugout.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke (6-3) had never lost a start at Miller Park in 1 1/2 years with the Brewers and took the mound Saturday 16-2 with a 3.07 mark all-time in Milwaukee.

He was perfect through three innings against the Brewers, but Sogard led off the fourth with a double, and after Eric Thames grounded out to second, Greinke loaded the bases with walks to Aguilar and Travis Shaw.

Domingo Santana struck out on three pitches to bring up Jett Bandy, who worked the count full before slapping a fastball to the wall in left for a bases-clearing double.

Milwaukee tacked on two runs in the sixth on Aguilar's home run, and after Shaw singled, Santana drove him home with a base hit that chased Greinke.

Sogard drove in an insurance run with an RBI single in the seventh, but Paul Goldschmidt prevented a shutout with a run-scoring base hit of his own in the ninth off Neftali Feliz.

NOTES: The Brewers agreed to terms with international free agent 1B/OF Ernesto Martinez Jr. Saturday. The 17-year-old native of Cuba played for France in the World Baseball Classic. ... Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo juggled his lineup a bit Saturday, resting C Chris Iannetta, OF David Peralta and INF Brandon Drury Saturday at Milwaukee. Lovullo said he was just trying to give players a break during Arizona's 11-game road trip. ... Brewers 2B Jonathan Villar got a day off Saturday and might be dropped from the leadoff spot when he returns to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon, manager Craig Counsell said. After batting .285 with 62 stolen bases a year ago, Villar has struggled this season, posting a .213 average with 12 steals and 60 strikeouts.