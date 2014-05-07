D-backs knock off Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Evan Marshall’s first day as a major leaguer was a memorable one.

The right-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and thanks to a late rally, picked up his first major league victory as the Arizona Diamondbacks knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-5, Tuesday night at Miller Park.

“It was an experience I can’t describe,” Marshall said. “It was the most fun I’ve ever had on a baseball field.”

After starter Josh Collmenter gave up back-to-back two out singles in the sixth, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson gave the ball to Marshall who ended the Brewers’ threat by getting Carlos Gomez to bounce out on an 0-1 fastball.

”I was churning on the inside, without a doubt,“ Marshall said. ”First batter coming in to face was Gomez with a guy in scoring position, so I was a little extra jacked up for that.

“I just made a couple good pitches and he got out and the next inning was more back to calm down, back to the usual, getting ahead of guys and throwing strikes.”

The rookie needed 14 pitches to strike out second baseman Scooter Gennett and catcher Jonathan Lucroy to open the seventh but made quick work of third baseman Aramis Ramirez to close out a perfect inning.

“He was excited,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He came in and threw the ball like we were told he was throwing the ball down in Triple-A ... it was much-needed for us.”

Marshall’s moment was made possible by some timely hitting.

Trailing 5-4 heading into the eighth, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit a one-out double to right then scored on catcher Miguel Montero’s base hit to right, tying the game.

Second baseman Aaron Hill looked at a ball from Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Kintzler (1-1), who left a fastball up and over the plate that Hill crushed to left for his third home run of the season, putting the Diamondbacks up by two.

“Goldschmidt, it was a good pitch and he just flared it out there,” said Kintzler, who has allowed five earned runs -- including three home runs -- in 5 1/3 innings of work since coming off the disabled list April 24. “After that, I left two pitches up. Some pitches, I‘m right where I need to be, and sometimes, I‘m just not there. I need to get more consistent.”

Milwaukee’s bullpen had been off to an excellent start but struggled of late, allowing 13 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings of work -- a 7.16 ERA -- since throwing six scoreless innings in a 5-3, 12-inning victory at St. Louis last Monday.

“I know the last few games they haven’t been quite as good, but they’ve pitched great,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “That’s why we’ve won so many ballgames. I need to show confidence in them because I think they are really good.”

Replay helped the Diamondbacks in the first inning.

Right fielder Gerardo Parra led off with a single but appeared to be picked off at first after Chris Owings’ strikeout.

Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson challenged first-base umpire Larry Vanover’s call and after a 1-minute, 29-second replay, the call was overturned.

That brought up Goldschmidt, who sent a 3-1 changeup to left for his sixth home run of the season, giving Arizona a 2-0 lead.

Estrada worked out of it, retiring Hill and third baseman Martin Prado on fly balls to center, and the Brewers wasted little time in getting those runs back.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez led off with a strikeout but second baseman Scooter Gennett singled and moved to second on third baseman Aramis Ramirez’s fly to right.

First baseman Lyle Overbay put the Brewers on the board with an RBI single to center and left fielder Khris Davis reached on a throwing error by Owings that would have ended the inning.

Brewers shortstop Jean Segura followed with an RBI single and right fielder Logan Schafer made it 5-2 Milwaukee with a double to right before Estrada ended the inning on a pop foul.

Only one of the runs was charged to Arizona starter Josh Collmenter, who otherwise kept Milwaukee off the board and worked 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk.

“He hung in there and gave us 5 2/3 strong innings,” Gibson said. “He’s great at keeping his composure. (Owings) made an error but he just battled through and shut them down from that point on.”

Estrada went six for Milwaukee, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts. After Goldschmidt’s first-inning home run, he retired 11 of the next 12 before left fielder A.J. Pollock opened the fifth with a walk and later scored on a groundout to make it 5-3.

NOTES: Arizona optioned RHP Mike Bolsinger to Triple-A Reno Monday and recalled RHP Chase Anderson from Double-A Mobile. ... Brewers LHP Tom Gorzelanny is getting close to starting a minor league rehab assignment. Gorzelanny underwent surgery on his shoulder last December and has not pitched yet this season.