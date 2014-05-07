Arroyo pitches Diamondbacks over Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Early in spring training, Bronson Arroyo introduced himself to his new teammates as a guy who could help in many different ways.

The veteran right-hander lived up to those promises Wednesday, covering first on a tough double play, laying down a perfect sacrifice and even getting to third on a wild pitch, then scoring a much-needed insurance run as the Diamondbacks knocked off the Brewers 3-2 at Miller Park.

“When we had some of our meetings, he spoke about being able to take care of a lot of the little things,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “That’s how you stay around a long time and that’s how you win ballgames. He got a bunt down. Good base running. Covered on the double play and obviously he threw the ball very well.”

Arroyo threw the ball very well, indeed, holding Milwaukee to an unearned run on four hits over 7 1/3 innings to beat the Brewers for the 16th time in his career.

“Every day is different, but I’ve had a lot of success here in this ballpark,” Arroyo said. “It might just be coincidence, but you win some games in a certain place and in your mind you start feeling comfortable and so sometimes, if you go out on the mound the first couple of innings and you don’t have your best stuff, sometimes your brain can kind of override that with the fact that you’ve had success in that place.”

Center fielder Carlos Gomez singled off Arroyo to open the first and after second baseman Scooter Gennett reached on a throwing error by second baseman Martin Prado, Gomez scored and gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead on catcher Jonathan Lucroy’s double-play -- the first of four double plays turned by Arizona Wednesday.

Arroyo got into the defensive act in the sixth by quickly covering the bag when Gennett bounced to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt fielded and threw to shortstop Cliff Pennington whose relay got to Arroyo at first in plenty of time, ending the inning.

The double plays allowed Arroyo to face two over the minimum heading into the eighth when singles by right fielder Caleb Gindl and left fielder Logan Schafer gave the Brewers two runners with one out.

Arroyo had only thrown 86 pitches to that point but Gibson went with ground-ball specialist Brad Ziegler.

“I decided to bring Ziegler in there because he’s a high ground ball guy and he got the job done,” Gibson said. “But Bronson did a hell of a job there.”

Ziegler loaded the bases on a pinch-hit single by Rickie Weeks but got out of the jam when Gomez swung at his first offering and grounded into a double play at short, ending the inning.

”It was a good swing, it’s a tough pitcher,“ Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. ”If he hits 10-15 feet to the right, it’s right up the middle and we score two runs.

“Sometimes, little things, we squared up some balls right at people, not a lot, but you hope those balls when you square them in, you square them up, you hope they drop in.”

Goldschmidt homered for the second time in as many games and went 2-for-4 on the day to finish the three-game series 7-for-14 at the plate with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored.

Goldschmidt was one of four players with multiple hits for the Diamondbacks, who collected 11 of their 14 hits off Milwaukee right-hander Wily Peralta who struck out three and didn’t allow a walk in six innings.

“It was a tough game today,” Peralta said. “I gave up a couple of runs early and was able to stop it right there. That’s big. We got the loss, but it couldn’t have been worse than that.”

Milwaukee added a run in the ninth off Addison Reed but the right-hander struck out third baseman Mark Reynolds for his second save in as many games and 10th of the season.

“They’ve been playing great,” Gibson said. “We’ve won both series on the road, we’re starting to play much better.”

The Diamondbacks have won two in a row and four of six on their nine-game road trip which continues Friday in Chicago.

Milwaukee came into the game with the best record in the National League but lost their second consecutive series and have dropped six of their last eight.

NOTES: Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez, 4-for-50 in his last 15 games, was not in the lineup Wednesday. ... Diamondbacks RHP Bronson Arroyo’s 16 victories are the most of any active pitcher against Milwaukee. ... Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun took batting practice Wednesday and expects to be ready Tuesday when he is eligible to come off the disabled list. Braun hasn’t played since April 26 because of a sore oblique. ... Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill got the day off despite a .432 career average against the Brewers and a .472 average in eight career games at Miller Park.