Ahmed sparks Diamondbacks past Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- As shortstop Nick Ahmed walked to the plate in the eighth inning Friday night, 0-for-3 on the day, first-year manager Chip Hale had a good feeling; a premonition, if you will.

“I told (pitcher Addison) Reed be ready, because he’s going to hit a home run, you’re going to hit and stay in the game,” Hale said.

And sure enough, Ahmed fulfilled is manager’s hunch, ripping a solo shot to left-center that broke a 4-4 tie and sparked the Diamondbacks’ 7-5 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park.

“For once in my life I called one right,” Hale said. “The way he was taking those pitches, I just felt good about that at-bat.”

The Diamondbacks had homered in six straight games entering play Friday and finished with four on the day.

Right fielder Ender Inciarte and left fielder David Peralta got things started with solo shots in the third inning.

After Ahmed’s home run, the Diamondbacks got one more in the ninth, a two-run blast by center fielder A.J. Pollack that broke the game open.

In all, the Diamondbacks collected 11 hits on the day. Milwaukee also finished with 11 hits, but failed to cash in on its biggest chances and finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine in all.

The Brewers squandered a golden opportunity in the seventh, loading the bases with only one out.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez flew out to lead off the frame. Left fielder Gerardo Parra followed with a single and advanced to third on right fielder Ryan Braun’s base hit.

That would have brought up first baseman Adam Lind, who had singled, homered and doubled already but when Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale summoned left-hander Oliver Perez from the pen, Brewers manager Craig Counsell decided to sub right-handed batting Khris Davis for Lind, a lefty.

“I think it was just take the shot right there and at least get one,” Counsell said. “It was the seventh and we had six outs to get.”

Davis drew a walk and Hale called on right-hander Addison Reed, who got third baseman Aramis Ramirez to pop out then struck out shortstop Jean Segura to end the inning.

“Used his slider and fastball, located it,” Hale said. “He’s doing a really really good job of being quick to the plate, which is holding those baserunners at first instead of just giving them a free base.”

Ahmed made the Brewers pay for their missed chance, slapping a 3-1 offering from right-hander Jonathan Broxton (1-2) to right for his third home run of the season.

“I had two stupid pitches that inning,” Broxton said. “One of them I got away with and one of them I didn‘t.”

Pollock’s home run proved crucial as Diamondbacks closer Brad Ziegler allowed a Milwaukee run in the ninth, but recovered to record his third save of the season.

“We’re playing some good baseball as a team and winning some games,” Ahmed said. “It’s always fun.”

Back-to-back doubles in the first inning, including the first of three on the day by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, put the Diamondbacks on the board.

Milwaukee tied the game in the bottom go the inning on Gomez’s fifth home run of the season.

Inciarte’s and Peralta’s homers put the Diamondbacks back out in front but Lind’s two run homer tied the game in the bottom of the third.

Goldschmidt doubled and scored on a groundout in the fifth and Milwaukee responded again, as Lind drove in Braun with a double to make it 4-4.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks placed C Tuffy Gosewisch on the 15-day disabled list with a torn left ACL and selected the contract of C Jarrod Saltalamacchia from Triple-A Reno. Saltalamacchia signed with Arizona on May 8 as a minor league free agent. ... To make room for Saltalamacchia on the 40-man roster, Arizona transferred C Oscar Hernandez from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. ... Milwaukee reinstated SS Jean Segura from the 15-day disabled list and designated RHP Brandon Kintzler for assignment. Kintzler was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 7 and appeared in seven games for the Brewers, going 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA. ... The Brewers also designated RHP Rob Wooten for assignment. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell said RHP Tyler Wagner will start Sunday in place of injured RHP Wily Peralta. Wagner is 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA in nine starts this season for Double-A Biloxi.