Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks hammer Brewers’ Lohse

MILWAUKEE -- With the worst record in the game, most assume the Milwaukee Brewers will be sellers when the trade deadline rolls around two months from now, but the value of one of their most attractive assets is plummeting by the day.

Right-hander Kyle Lohse, in the final season of a three-year, $33 million deal, struggled again Saturday, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and a pair of walks in just 3 1/3 innings as the Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 at Miller Park.

“Today was not good,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We needed a big performance today. We’ve lost (seven) in a row, so we needed a big performance and we didn’t get it. He has struggled, and it’s concerning.”

In his last two starts, Lohse has allowed 12 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings. Overall, he’s 3-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 11 starts after going 24-19 with a 3.44 ERA in his first two seasons with Milwaukee.

“It is just frustrating,” Lohse said. “I had four or five starts there that were either good or felt like they were really close to being good, and then you take a huge step backwards today with a lack of command and not getting ahead of guys. It was pretty much doing the opposite of everything that makes me successful.”

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was responsible for much of the damage, getting all three of his hits against Lohse, including a pair of home runs. He came into the game notorious for punishing Brewers pitching and was especially lethal at Miller Park, where he had a .476 career average and had notched a three-double performance Friday night.

“Ballparks are different for everyone,” Goldschmidt said. “I think overall this is a pretty good hitter’s park.”

He singled in his first at-bat, hit a solo home run to lead off the third, giving Arizona a 4-2 lead, then added a three-run shot -- his team-leading 14th homer of the season -- in the fourth to make it a 7-2 game.

“I was able to get a couple good pitches to hit today and hit them hard and get them out of there,” Goldschmidt said.

The five-run cushion gave right-hander Jeremy Hellickson some breathing room.

An RBI single by first baseman Adam Lind and a second-inning sacrifice fly by second baseman Elian Herrera was all Milwaukee could muster against Hellickson (3-3), who scattered five hits and struck out three to earn his second consecutive victory.

“After those first couple innings, (catcher Jordan Pacheco) kind of settled me down and I got in a nice little rhythm,” Hellickson said. “The main thing: Everything was down. I feel like the fastball command wasn’t as good as it has been, but everything was down. The defense was great again.”

Right-hander Randall Delgado finished the game and earned his first save.

”I thought after the first two innings that we were going to give Jeremy Hellickson a tough day,“ Counsell said. ”We made it very difficult for him the first two innings and I thought we’d continue to make it difficult. We got mowed and it was ultra-aggressive.

“We did have some baserunners, and you feel like one swing you’re back in that game, but we have to keep grinding out at-bats.”

Right-hander Michael Blazek pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for the Brewers and Jason Rodgers drove in another run with a pinch double in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Milwaukee from losing its seventh in a row.

NOTES: Milwaukee LF Khris Davis left the game after suffering a right knee injury in the first inning. Davis said he thought he may have torn his meniscus. He will be evaluated further on Sunday. ... After scoring just nine runs in a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week, the Diamondbacks have scored 14 in the first two games of this three-game set in Milwaukee. ... The Brewers fell to 14-34, tying a franchise record for losses in the first 50 games. ... Arizona batters have hit at least one home run in each of the last eight games.