Brewers ruin Shipley's major-league debut

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers spoiled the major-league debut of Arizona Diamondbacks' right-hander Braden Shipley Monday night, slugging three home runs against him in a 7-2 victory at Miller Park.

Called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Reno, Shipley allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings of work.

Scooter Gennett struck first, launching a solo shot off the scoreboard in center with one out in the first.

Shipley helped his own cause in the second, doubling in his first big-league at bat and tying the game at 1 when he scored on a Jean Segura single.

"I thought it was just a line drive into the gap so out of the box, I just put my head down and was thinking double the whole way," Shipley said. "That was cool. I was just going up there, trying to get on after giving up a run and hopefully produce a run."

The tie wouldn't last long, as Jonathan Villar led off the bottom of the inning with a home run to center.

Again, the Diamondbacks would answer -- this time on a Yasmani Tomas double that scored Rickie Weeks, but Ryan Braun's RBI single in the fifth extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.

Shipley came back out for the sixth and allowed a leadoff single to Kirk Nieuwenhuis but got an out on Hernan Perez's fielder's choice. Ramon Flores followed with a single putting two on for Martin Maldonado, who ripped a first-pitch curveball to left, making it a 6-2 game and bringing Shipley's day to an end.

"I was just trying to get something that would induce a ground ball," Shipley said. "I'd been locating my curveball well tonight and I think he was unfortunately just sitting on that pitch and he got it out of the yard. It was a pitch that had been working well for me and I'm always going to stick with my strengths."

Arizona manager Chip Hale had no regrets about sending Shipley back out for the sixth inning.

"He had plenty of pitches left," Hale said. "We're not looking for five-inning guys and get out of there. He wanted the ball, he felt good and his arm was fine. He'd pitched Maldonado well, threw him some good pitches -- a lot of breaking balls -- but he was sitting on the curveball and it just wasn't out of the zone enough. No problems with that. It's his game. He was only down one so we let him compete."

Brewers starter Chase Anderson was due up, but manager Craig Counsell opted to send pinch-hitter Andy Wilkins to face Dominic Leone, and Wilkins responded with his first career home run, putting Milwaukee up by five.

"He's had an at-bat probably 10 out of the 12 nights he's been here, but (pinch-hitting) is still a challenging job," Counsell said. "Success and confidence are fleeting in that role. You need a little success to build that confidence. Tonight was a good night for him. I'm happy for him."

The offensive outburst made a winner out of Anderson, who held the Diamondbacks to two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five. He worked five innings for the first time since June 13 and earned his first victory since June 8.

"When he had to make pitches tonight in big spots, he made pitches," Counsell said. "That's a step forward certainly. I thought there were some spots where he got into deep counts, but tonight when he had to make pitches he made pitches."

Anderson spent his first two seasons with the Diamondbacks and came to Milwaukee in a January trade that sent Segura to Arizona.

"After going through the lineup a couple of times, those guys kind of know what you are doing," Anderson said. "You have to kind of mix it up. I knew my changeup was kind of good today, so I just went with my best pitch and when you do that and you are convicted to it you usually have success. It was a good inning to get out of and keep the score where it's at."

NOTES: The Brewers placed INF Will Middlebrooks on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a strained lower right leg. OF Keon Broxton was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs for his fourth big league stint this season. ... Arizona featured two former Brewers in its starting lineup Monday. 2B Rickie Weeks was Milwaukee's first-round pick in the 2003 draft and spent 11 years with the club, batting .249 in 1,142 career games. SS Jean Segura played 3 1/2 seasons with Milwaukee after a 2012 trade from the Angels that included current Arizona RHP Zack Greinke and was shipped to the Diamondbacks in January for a package that included RHP Chase Anderson, who started Monday for Milwaukee. ... Brewers OF Domingo Santana was scratched from his scheduled start Monday in a minor-league rehab assignment for Class A Wisconsin. Santana has been out since June 8 with a sore right elbow.