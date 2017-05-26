EditorsNote: fixes headline

Ray, Diamondbacks shut out Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Robbie Ray found a groove Thursday and because of that, the Arizona Diamondbacks stayed hot as they opened an 11-game road trip.

Ray spun seven scoreless innings while striking out nine for the Diamondbacks, who extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

"I went out there and I did what I needed to do," Ray said. "My fastball command was good and my off-speed was good off that, slider, curveball. I was just keeping them off balance today."

Gregor Blanco had three of Arizona's nine hits, including a leadoff home run in the first inning -- his first of the season. Chris Owings added his own solo shot to open the second, providing more than enough support for Ray, who scattered two hits over seven innings.

"The first batter of the game has a great approach, drives the ball the other way and gets you a quick point to play downhill baseball," Arizona manager Corey Lovullo said. "That's what we're all about. Robbie took it from there. We had another solo home run which is real nice.

"The day was paced by Robbie. On a night where we really needed it with a bullpen that might have been a little bit tired or short in certain places, Robbie gave us seven great innings."

Arizona has won nine of its last 10 contests to move 11 games above .500 for the first time since ending the 2011 season 94-68.

Milwaukee was shut out for only the second time this season.

Brewers starter Zach Davies held Arizona to three runs despite giving up seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out two as his five-decision winning streak came to an end.

"I thought Zach pitched well," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Two homers off the bat but I thought the command of the fastball was as good as it's been all year and I thought he used his off-speed really well tonight. There was some crispness to his pitches. He took a step forward with that tonight. The home runs make him give up (two) runs but I thought he looked pretty good tonight."

Blanco sent Davies' second offering of the game into left-center for his first home run of the season. Davies got through the rest of the inning unscathed, but Owings led off the second with a solo shot to make it 2-0.

Blanco scored again in the third, this time on a double by David Peralta.

Davies (5-3) faced one batter over the minimum the rest of the way, but the Brewers' offense couldn't do anything against Ray.

"I tried to pitch to contact, tried to keep the ball down and get through as far as I could," Davies said. "I know it went one, two, three (runs) in the first three (innings), but (I tried to) keep it there."

Right-hander Archie Bradley and lefty T.J. McFarland put up zeroes in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to preserve the shutout.

Along with their fourth straight game, the Brewers also lost left fielder Ryan Braun to the disabled list for the second time in a month, again because of a strained left calf. Braun spent 10 days on the DL and returned Sunday but tweaked the calf chasing a third-inning pop-up from Owings.

"Same calf, same situation," Braun said. "I knew when I came back that I wasn't at 100 percent but it was good enough that I was optimistic I'd be able to work through it."

Milwaukee will announce a correlating roster move Friday, Counsell said.

NOTES: Brewers OF Ryan Braun was marking the 10th anniversary of his major league debut but had to be replaced by a pinch hitter in the fourth inning because of the calf injury. ... Milwaukee also lost C Manny Pina after hit was hit in the arm by a pitch from Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray in the second inning. ... OF A.J. Pollock did not join the Diamondbacks for their 11-game road trip but resumed baseball activities in Arizona as he works his way back from a strained right groin. ... Brewers RHP Junior Guerra is expected to return from the disabled list Friday and start the second contest of the four-game series. Guerra has been out since straining his right calf three innings into his Opening Day start.