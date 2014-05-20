Preview: Diamondbacks at Cardinals

(Updated: CHANGES Arizona’s home record)

Adam Wainwright looks to become the second seven-game winner in the National League when he takes the hill to face the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Wainwright was denied his seventh victory in his last outing when St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal blew a save in the ninth inning. Rosenthal also squandered a ninth-inning save in Sunday’s 6-5 setback to the Atlanta Braves, snapping the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak.

The Diamondbacks won the final two of a three-game set against division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, but they are still buried in the NL West basement following a disastrous 9-22 mark in April. Despite the back-to-back victories, Arizona remains a woeful 6-18 at home compared to a 12-10 mark on the road. Veteran right-hander Bronson Arroyo, in his first season with the Diamondbacks, will oppose Wainwright looking to win his fourth straight start.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (4-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (6-2, 2.11)

Much like his team, Arroyo has turned things around with the arrival of May, allowing only two runs and 15 hits over 23 1/3 innings during his three-start winning streak. He struck out a season-high seven and limited Washington to one run on seven hits last time out in going at least seven innings for the third consecutive outing. Arroyo allowed at least one homer in each of his first four starts, but hasn’t surrendered one in his last four.

Wainwright, who failed to go at least seven innings for only the second time in nine starts last time out, has held the opposition to two runs or fewer seven times. That includes a spectacular string of three starts in which he did not allow a run and permitted only nine hits over 24 innings. Wainwright last faced the Diamondbacks on Opening Day in 2013, giving up four runs on 11 hits in six innings to fall to 5-4 with a 2.77 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis was 3-4 against the Diamondbacks last season, allowing at least six runs on five occasions.

2. Arroyo has not has much success against St. Louis, logging an 8-16 record in 4.64 ERA in 38 appearances (36 starts).

3. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock was 8-for-12 in the series against the Dodgers and is 3-for-3 lifetime versus Wainwright.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 2