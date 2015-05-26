Preview: Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Matt Holliday looks to write his name into the record books of one of baseball’s most storied franchises when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the middle contest of a three-game set Tuesday. Holliday has reached base in all 41 games he has played this season, one shy of Albert Pujols’ franchise mark to begin the 2008 campaign.

Holliday, who has reached safely in 43 straight contests dating to last season, went 2-for-5 in a St. Louis victory Monday. The Cardinals banged out 15 hits in the series opener, a 3-2 win in 10 innings, but went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11. The loss was only the second in the last eight games for the Diamondbacks, who failed in their bid to reach .500 for the first time since they were 8-8 on April 24. Arizona had only one extra-base hit in the opener and will try to get back on track against left-hander Jaime Garcia, who is 23-13 with a 2.91 career ERA at Busch Stadium.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (2-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (0-1, 2.57)

Bradley began his rookie campaign with three straight quality starts but has struggled since being struck in the face by a line drive April 28 at Colorado. He left that outing early and has given up eight runs in seven innings over two starts since returning from the disabled list. The 22-year-old has never faced St. Louis.

Garcia was strong in his season debut Thursday against the New York Mets, allowing two runs over seven innings in a road loss. The five walks he issued were the only red flag, but if he can limit the free passes he should have a shot at sticking in the No. 5 spot in the rotation for as long as he is healthy. The 28-year-old has won all three of his previous starts against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs over 16 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong is 14-for-38 during a career-best nine-game hitting streak.

2. Diamondbacks rookie 3B Yasmany Tomas is 18-for-41 during a nine-game hitting streak and is hitting .347 for the season.

3. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter leads the National League with 21 multi-hit games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 3