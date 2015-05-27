Preview: Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Matt Holliday tied a franchise record and the St. Louis Cardinals continued to win at home, but the National League Central leaders did not leave their last game in a celebratory mood. After losing cleanup hitter Matt Adams to a right quadriceps injury on Tuesday, the Cardinals hope to move forward without him one day later when they look to complete a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Holliday went 2-for-4 and has reached base in all 42 of his games this year – tying Albert Pujols’ mark in 2008 to begin a season – and St. Louis improved to 17-5 at home, but likely lost its first baseman indefinitely as he was hurt running the bases in the 6-4 victory. Manager Mike Matheny told reporters after the game there was a “high level” of concern in regards to Adams, hinting that a lengthy stint on the disabled list could be in the horizon. Former Diamondback Mark Reynolds will likely fill in for Adams while he is away and attempt to extend Arizona’s recent woes in St. Louis after it entered this series with wins in six of the previous seven contests. The Diamondbacks have dropped six straight and eight of its last nine at Busch Stadium.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (3-5, 5.19 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (3-4, 3.46)

Collmenter bounced back from a rough three-outing stretch in which he posted an 11.30 ERA by allowing two runs in five frames during a no-decision on Friday versus the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old Michigan native has befuddled the Cardinals in four career appearances (2-1, 0.96 ERA), picking up his only loss in his first career turn against them last season despite yielding one run and three hits over eight innings. Collmenter has held current St. Louis hitters to a .179 batting average and enjoyed the most success against Jason Heyward (2-for-14).

Lynn battled back cramps and was on the wrong end of a stellar hitting effort from Kendrys Morales (two home runs, five RBIs) in Friday’s 5-0 loss at Kansas City. The Ole Miss alum, who tied a season high by allowing 10 hits and matched a season low with four strikeouts over six frames, has been much better at home (2-1, 2.84 ERA) than on the road (1-3, 3.99). Lynn has fared well against the Diamondbacks across seven career appearances (five starts), going 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Wednesday will mark the end of a stretch in which St. Louis has played 36 games in 37 days.

2. Reynolds is 1-for-19 with two walks all-time against the team that drafted him in the 16th round in 2004.

3. Arizona LHP Vidal Nuno, who was recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day to fill the void left behind by injured RHP Enrique Burgos, struck out five of the first six batters he faced Tuesday in his second relief outing of the year.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Diamondbacks 3