Preview: Diamondbacks at Cardinals

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to win a series at Busch Stadium for the first time since 2003 when they play the second contest of their three-game set against the host St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Arizona posted its third win in four contests overall and snapped a seven-game skid in the Gateway City with an 11-7 victory on Friday.

Jean Segura collected a pair of hits for the third time in four games to improve to 10-for-24 (.417) versus St. Louis this season. The 26-year-old could continue his success against the Cardinals if history is any indication, as he is 7-for-21 (.333) in his career versus Saturday starter Mike Leake. While the Diamondbacks opened their six-game road trip with their 13th win in 20 contests away from home, St. Louis fell to 2-2 on its nine-game homestand and 11-12 overall at Busch Stadium. Aledmys Diaz extended his hitting streak to five games and drove in a pair of runs in Friday’s setback to improve to 7-for-20 (.350) with four RBIs versus Arizona this season.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-2, 4.46 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (2-3, 4.66)

Ray produced his longest outing of 2016 en route to posting his first win since April 19, working a season-high seven strong innings in a 12-2 rout of the New York Yankees on Monday. The 24-year-old kept the ball in the park after surrendering five homers in his previous three turns. Ray struggled mightily in his lone career start versus St. Louis, allowing six runs and walking five batters in three innings to take the loss.

Leake snapped a six-start winless streak by emerging victorious in his last two turns, permitting just one earned run in both outings. The 28-year-old has posted a 4-2 career record versus Arizona but was touched for three runs and eight hits in just three innings to take the loss in the last encounter. Leake also has struggled at home this season with an 0-2 mark while his 5.76 ERA leaves plenty to be desired.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis RF Stephen Piscotty is 7-for-11 (.636) with four runs scored and two RBIs in his last three games.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has driven in a run in each of his last five contests.

3. Cardinals C Yadier Molina has hit safely in all five contests versus the Diamondbacks this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 4