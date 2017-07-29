Preview: Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Dominant pitching has highlighted the first two contests of the four-game series between the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals, as each team has notched a shutout victory. Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke and St. Louis' Mike Leake hope to continue that trend when they square off on Saturday.

St. Louis held on for a 1-0 win Friday, a day after having its three-game winning streak snapped with a 4-0 defeat. The Cardinals might need more run support Saturday, as closer Trevor Rosenthal likely will be unavailable after recording his first career two-inning save on Friday. Arizona also taxed its bullpen as starter Robbie Ray was carted off the field in the second inning after being hit in the back of the head by a line drive off the bat of Luke Voit. Ray was alert when taken to the hospital for testing, and three relievers kept the Diamondbacks in the game.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (12-4, 2.92 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (7-8, 3.20)

Greinke has registered four victories over his last five starts, pitching to a 2.52 ERA over that span. The 33-year-old worked eight innings Monday against Atlanta, allowing two runs and five hits with six strikeouts. Greinke is 11-4 with a 3.30 ERA in 17 career games (15 starts) against the Cardinals, including a pair of wins last season.

Leake has had a wild ride in four starts this month, posting a 4.58 ERA despite tossing seven scoreless innings last time out. The 29-year-old was knocked out in the fourth frame of his first outing this month and lasted just two innings on July 19 against the New York Mets, but he bounced back to hold Colorado to four hits over seven scoreless frames on Monday. Leake is 5-2 with a 4.92 ERA in 10 career starts versus Arizona.

Walk-Offs

1. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock, who is 6-for-10 with a homer against Leake, is batting .410 over his last 10 games.

2. St. Louis 3B Jedd Gyorko recorded his team-high 26th multi-hit performance of the season on Friday but could get a day off as he is 1-for-16 with four strikeouts versus Greinke.

3. Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out Friday with general soreness stemming from a tumble into the stands while making a catch in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Cardinals 3