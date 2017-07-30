Preview: Diamondbacks at Cardinals

Lance Lynn could be making his last start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday - if he makes it to the mound. A potential trade target ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trading deadline, Lynn is scheduled to take the ball when the Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the finale of their four-game series on Sunday.

The Cardinals could move Lynn if they decide to sell ahead of the deadline, but they’re firmly in trade-deadline purgatory. After a 7-1 loss on Saturday, St. Louis is two games below .500 but just 4 1/2 behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. The Diamondbacks lead the NL wild-card race and have righted the ship after a five-game losing streak that spanned the All-Star break. Arizona has won seven of 12 since the skid, including two of three against St. Louis as the pitching staff has limited the Cardinals to two runs in three contests.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-4, 3.47 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (8-6, 3.21)

Walker is winless in his last five turns but has posted four quality starts over that stretch. The 24-year-old held Atlanta to two runs - one earned - over six innings on Tuesday but did not receive a decision in an 8-3 loss. Walker faced the Cardinals earlier this season and allowed five runs - three earned - in 6 1/3 frames of a no-decision.

Lynn has recorded four straight quality starts, going 2-0 with a 0.71 ERA over that stretch. The 30-year-old held Colorado to one run and three hits over six frames in a no-decision on Tuesday. Lynn is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against Arizona, defeating the Diamondbacks earlier this season after allowing three runs and four hits in six innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-18 during his six-game hitting streak and has walked in seven straight contests.

2. Cardinals 1B Matt Carpenter has recorded a team-high nine doubles this month.

3. Diamondbacks OF J.D. Martinez has hit five home runs in eight games since being acquired from Detroit.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Cardinals 2