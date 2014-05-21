Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 0: Adam Wainwright tossed a masterful one-hit shutout and Matt Adams belted a two-run homer as host St. Louis won the opener of the three-game series.

Wainwright (7-2) struck out a season high-tying nine and allowed only a two-out double by Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning while facing one batter over the minimum in his eighth career shutout and 18th complete game. Jhonny Peralta homered and drove in a pair of runs while Matt Holliday had two hits and an RBI as the Cardinals won for the fifth time in six games.

Bronson Arroyo (4-3) was tagged for five runs on nine hits over seven innings to snap his three-start winning streak. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The Cardinals gave Wainwright all the offensive support he needed in their first at-bat as Holliday delivered a two-out single and Adams followed with a blast to center field for his third homer. Yadier Molina doubled in the fourth and came home on Peralta’s two-out double for a 3-0 lead.

Another two-out hit, this time an RBI single by Holliday in the fifth, made it 4-0 before Peralta clubbed a solo shot off Arroyo with two out in the sixth inning for a five-run advantage. Wainwright set down the first 11 batters before Goldschmidt broke up his no-hit bid and then retired the last 16 he faced for his second shutout of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Home plate umpire Brian O‘Nora left the game after three innings due to illness. Second base umpire Marvin Hudson took his place behind the plate and the game resumed with a three-man crew. ... Adams ended both a personal 15-game homerless drought and the team’s eight-game streak without a blast. ... Arroyo made his 37th start against the Cardinals - the most by any active pitcher against them - and fell to 8-17 versus St. Louis. ... Cardinals RHP Jason Motte, who missed last season due to Tommy John surgery and has not pitched since racking up 42 saves in 2012, was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.