Cardinals 3, Diamondbacks 2 (12): Allen Craig reached base in all six plate appearances, a feat capped by a bases-loaded throwing error in the bottom of the 12th inning as host St. Louis topped Arizona for the second straight night.

Shortstop Chris Owings threw wildly to home plate after fielding Craig’s ground ball off Trevor Cahill (1-6), allowing Matt Holliday to score the winning run and give the Cardinals their sixth win in seven games. Craig went 3-for-3 with two walks and an RBI while Matt Adams had a key 12th-inning double among his three hits to make a winner of Seth Maness (2-2), who threw one scoreless inning of relief.

Gerardo Parra clubbed a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who had the potential go-ahead run in the 10th inning snuffed out when St. Louis shortstop Daniel Descalso gunned down Ender Inciarte at home plate on Paul Goldschmidt’s double.

The Cardinals broke a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the fourth, when Craig plated Holliday with a two-out single - continuing a trend from the previous night when St. Louis scored all five of its runs with two outs. The Diamondbacks, who managed only one hit in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss, scratched out only two through seven innings before breaking through in the eighth.

Pinch hitter Eric Chavez led off the frame with a single off struggling reliever Carlos Martinez and Parra followed by belting a fastball into St. Louis’ bullpen in right field to end Arizona’s 16-inning scoreless drought in the series. The Cardinals tied it in the bottom half, when Yadier Molina doubled off Brad Ziegler with one out, moved to third on Craig’s single and scored on pinch hitter Jon Jay’s sacrifice fly.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cardinals starter Michael Wacha allowed two hits in six scoreless innings before a foul ball into the dugout struck him on the elbow and cut short his night. Diamondbacks RHP Brandon McCarthy gave up one run on seven hits over six frames. ... Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sore right shoulder and went 0-for-5, ending his four-game hitting streak. ... Molina went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to nine games. ... Cardinals RHP Jason Motte pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since 2012 but was bailed out when Descalso threw out Inciarte.