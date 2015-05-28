Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 3

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals found another way to win Wednesday night.

Pinch hitter Peter Bourjos’ hard but clean slide into home plate forced a throwing error from catcher Jordan Pacheco in the bottom of the ninth, scoring Matt Carpenter with the winning run for a 4-3 triumph over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With the bases loaded and one out, Jhonny Peralta bounced the first pitch to third baseman Yasmany Tomas. The throw home forced Bourjos, but Bourjos knocked Pacheco’s legs out from under him, and Pacheco’s throw to first sailed down the right field line as Carpenter trotted home.

Right fielder Jason Heyward led off the ninth with a 423-foot, game-tying solo homer off closer Brad Ziegler (0-1) that curved inside the right field foul pole, Heyward’s fifth of the year.

Bourjos singled to left and moved to second on a groundout. Carpenter was intentionally walked, and left fielder Matt Holliday walked to fill the bases, setting up the unlikely game-winner.

Reliever Seth Maness (1-0) got the last two outs of the top of the ninth as St. Louis (31-16) won its fourth consecutive game. Arizona (21-25) lost for the seventh straight time in Busch Stadium, dating back to June 5, 2013.

Arizona grabbed a 3-2 lead in the sixth with a pair of runs. Pinch hitter David Peralta’s two-out RBI single chased home second baseman Cliff Pennington with the tying run, and an by Heyward enabled shortstop Nick Ahmed to score the go-ahead run.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Arizona’s Josh Collmenter worked through five innings and 102 pitches, giving up six hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts. St. Louis’ Lance Lynn permitted six hits and three runs (two earned) in six innings, walking four and fanning five.

St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with the first leadoff homer of his career, lining the first pitch from Collmenter off the top of and over the right field wall.

Cardinals first baseman Mark Reynolds made it 2-0 in the second with an RBI single to left center that scored catcher Yadier Molina, who smoked a ground-rule double down the left field line with one out.

Diamondbacks right fielder Mark Trumbo put his team on the board in the fourth with a majestic 425-foot homer over the center field wall. It was Trumbo’s eighth homer of the year and his second of the series.

Matt Holliday’s fifth-inning single stretched his season-opening streak of reaching base to 43 games, snapping a seven-year-old mark held by Albert Pujols.

NOTES: St. Louis placed 1B Matt Adams (strained right quad) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled C Ed Easley from Triple-A Memphis. GM John Mozeliak said Adams faces the possibility of surgery. ... RHP Wel-Chieh Huang made his professional debut for Arizona’s Class A affiliate at Kane County on Tuesday night, picking up a win after working 5 2/3 scoreless innings with only two hits and eight strikeouts. The Taiwan product signed with the Diamondbacks on July 21, 2014. ... Arizona RHP Matt Stites (elbow) is scheduled to pitch on a rehab assignment Thursday at Class A Visalia. Stites threw an inning Monday in extended spring training.