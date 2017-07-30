Lynn pitches Cardinals past Diamondbacks

ST. LOUIS -- If Sunday was indeed Lance Lynn's final start with the St. Louis Cardinals, as some predict is the case, then he went out with a bang.

Overcoming early control trouble, Lynn checked the Arizona Diamondbacks on two runs over six innings as he picked up a 3-2 win in Busch Stadium.

In upping his record to 9-6, Lynn gave up four hits and issued a season-high five walks, striking out three. Lynn, who has allowed just four runs in his last five starts, covering 31 1/3 innings, has been in trade rumors over the last week.

Four relievers picked up the last nine outs, with Trevor Rosenthal striking out the side in the ninth for his sixth save in eight tries. St. Louis (52-53) finished its homestand at 5-2 and remained 4 1/2 games behind first- place Chicago in the National League Central.

Taijuan Walker (6-5) absorbed the loss for Arizona (60-45) after allowing three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Walker issued three walks and fanned 10, one off his season high.

The Diamondbacks scored both their runs in the second, taking advantage of four walks by Lynn as he constantly missed on arm-side fastballs. Chris Iannetta knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly and Daniel Descalso took a bases-loaded walk that scored Ketel Marte.

Jose Martinez tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with his seventh homer of the year, a two-run shot to right field. It scored Yadier Molina, who singled with one out.

Martinez untied the game in the sixth with a sacrifice fly to right that plated Jedd Gyorko, who drew a one-out walk and reached third on Molina's single to left-center.

Arizona outfielder A.J. Pollock took a third strike as a pinch hitter in the ninth and was ejected by umpire D.J. Reyburn for arguing.

NOTES: St. Louis LF Tommy Pham didn't start Sunday after starting every game since the All-Star break. Manager Mike Matheny explained that with the off-day on Monday, it would give Pham two days out of the lineup prior to a big series in Milwaukee that starts Tuesday night. ... Arizona didn't start CF A.J. Pollock, giving reserve Gregor Blanco a start in that position, batting eighth. ... Cardinals RF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) is scheduled to finish his rehab assignment at Class A Peoria on Sunday night. Piscotty, who was 2-for-11 in three games with three RBIs, is expected to return from the 10-day DL Tuesday night.