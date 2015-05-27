Grichuk, Cardinals power past D-backs

ST. LOUIS -- When the St. Louis Cardinals traded third baseman David Freese to the Los Angeles Angels in November 2013, center fielder Peter Bourjos was considered the main piece coming their way.

The other outfielder St. Louis obtained in that deal had the biggest impact on the Cardinals’ latest win.

Center fielder Randal Grichuk homered and singled, delivering what turned out to be the Cardinals’ last two runs Tuesday night in a 6-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium.

Since coming off the disabled list on May 16, Grichuk is 13-for-38 (.342), collecting seven extra-base hits in that span and also chipping in a spate of terrific defensive plays while playing all three outfield positions.

“You got a great display of what he can do tonight,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “He gave you the whole package.”

Grichuk led off the bottom of the second with a 414-foot blast to right-center field, his second homer of the year, to give St. Louis a 5-3 lead. In the fourth, Grichuk laced an RBI single to left, scoring right fielder Jason Heyward from second with what turned out to be the game’s final run.

The 23-year old Grichuk, taken one pick ahead of Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 draft, said he gained confidence from 35 postseason at-bats last year. The first was a solo homer in the National League Championship Series off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

“You’re at the biggest stage,” Grichuk said of the postseason. “To play in those games and have a little success was big for me.”

Grichuk’s contributions Tuesday helped make a winner of left-hander Jaime Garcia (1-1), who earned his first victory since June 15, 2014. Making his second start after shoulder issues sidelined him for the season’s first 40 games, Garcia allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned) over six innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Garcia gave up runs in the first three innings but found a rhythm in the fourth as he started throwing more off-speed pitches for strikes. He finished his outing by inducing a 6-4-3 double play ball from shortstop Nick Ahmed to quell a two-on, one-out threat in the sixth.

“It probably wasn’t my best outing,” Garcia said, “but I competed, kept my team in the game and gave them a chance to win it. They did an unbelievable job of hitting.”

After Garcia allowed a two-out, two-run double by third baseman Yasmany Tomas in the top of the first, the Cardinals (30-16) pounced on Arizona starter Archie Bradley for four runs, aided by the right-hander’s control problems.

Bradley (2-2) issued consecutive walks ahead of left fielder Matt Holliday’s RBI single. One out later, shortstop Jhonny Peralta drilled a two-run double to the right field corner, and St. Louis had the lead for good.

The Cardinals held on despite being outhit 11-8 and tying a season high with three errors. The Diamondbacks left the bases loaded in the seventh as Tomas, who also doubled home a run in the third, fanned on three pitches from reliever Matt Belisle.

Belisle came within an out of a three-inning save, but first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drew a walk and center fielder A.J. Pollock singled, and the runners moved up on an error by Heyward.

With closer Trevor Rosenthal unavailable after throwing 45 pitches in the past two games, Seth Maness relieved and induced a game-ending groundout from Tomas for his third save.

Bradley gave up five hits and six runs over 3 2/3 innings, walking three and whiffing three. He has yielded 14 runs in 10 2/3 innings during his last three starts.

“He was just relying on the fastball early again and just wasn’t throwing enough strikes,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

Arizona (21-24) lost its second straight game after winning six of its previous seven.

NOTES: St. Louis shut down Triple-A LHP Marco Gonzales (left pectoral muscle) for seven to 10 days after an examination Monday. Gonzales, who last pitched May 19, likely will miss three weeks. ... Arizona placed RHP Enrique Burgos (right shoulder tendinitis) on the 15-day disabled list. Burgos, who leads major league relievers with a 16.46 strikeout ratio per nine innings, complained of soreness after giving up hits to the only two batters he faced Monday. ... To replace Burgos, the Diamondbacks recalled LHP Vidal Nuno from Triple-A. Nuno went 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA in eight starts and 50 2/3 innings for Reno.