Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The rebuilding Chicago Cubs won’t enter many series with the upper hand this season, but they have a chance to play the role of bully when the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks visit for a four-game set starting Monday. The Cubs have dropped six of their last seven following an 8-2 defeat in the rubber match of a three-game series with Cincinnati on Sunday. The Diamondbacks have been even worse, losing eight of nine en route to a major league-worst 5-16 mark.

The Cubs had a shot to pick up their first series win Sunday but managed only two runs despite a stiff wind blowing out to left, continuing an alarming trend for a lineup that produces only 3.4 runs per game. “I will be the last one to panic,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria told reporters. “Offenses come and go. What I‘m really happy with is, our pitching has been doing a great job for us, especially our starting pitching.” The Diamondbacks can’t say the same, as their staff carries a major league-worst 5.70 ERA.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN (Arizona), CSN Plus (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (1-1, 9.95 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (0-2, 3.00)

Arroyo is looking to bounce back from a disastrous outing Tuesday against the New York Mets in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits in only 3 1/3 innings. The 37-year-old hasn’t pitched past the fifth frame in any of his three starts and has surrendered at least one home run in each. Arroyo has played 11 of his 15 seasons in the National League Central, so he has seen plenty of the Cubs, going 13-10 with a 2.91 ERA in 31 games (29 starts) - including an 8-3 mark and 2.83 ERA in 15 outings at Wrigley Field.

Wood has pitched well enough to win all three of his starts but still is searching for his first victory. He posted quality starts in his first two outings and limited the New York Yankees to two runs over 5 2/3 innings last time out in a 2-0 defeat. The 27-year-old has not enjoyed facing the Diamondbacks, going 1-4 with a 6.33 ERA in five previous meetings - with the lone win coming in 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 15-for-31 at Wrigley Field this season, but only two of his five extra-base hits have come at home.

2. Arizona LF Mark Trumbo (0-for-2) is the only Diamondback who has faced Wood.

3. Chicago INF Luis Valbuena has had more success than any other Cub versus Arroyo, going 6-for-13 with four doubles and two homers.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 3