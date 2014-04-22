Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

In a matchup of one of the majors’ worst offenses and baseball’s most generous starting rotation, the Chicago Cubs’ previously quiet bats had the upper-hand in the first game of a four-game series. The host Cubs hope to continue that trend when they face the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks again Tuesday. Chicago claimed the series opener, 5-1, behind a big night on the mound and at the plate from Travis Wood.

The Cubs are after their first back-to-back wins of the season as well as their first series victory. They’ll need their top hitters to rebound from a rough night Monday, as the guy who did the most damage -- Wood -- won’t be in the lineup and six of the team’s nine hits came from the bottom three spots in the order. The Diamondbacks have dropped nine of their last 10 and their starters have a major league-worst 5.77 ERA.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (0-3, 7.11 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (2-1, 3.05)

McCarthy has been knocked around so far this season, allowing six home runs in 25 1/3 innings, but he had his best outing yet last time. He gave up three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings Wednesday against the New York Mets but wound up on the wrong end of a 5-2 defeat. McCarthy spent the bulk of his career in the American League, so he has seen the Cubs only twice (one start) and has a 2.45 ERA with no decisions.

Hammel has recorded quality starts in each of his first three outings but didn’t get any run support last time out. He held the New York Yankees to three runs on five hits over seven frames, but the Cubs lost 3-0. Hammel is 3-3 with a 3.71 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) against the Diamondbacks, whom he hasn’t faced since 2011 and hasn’t beaten since 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RF Cody Ross is 0-for-13 with six strikeouts since making his season debut Friday. Ross is 1-for-12 with four strikeouts versus Hammel.

2. Arizona OF A.J. Pollock (neck) sat out Monday after leaving Sunday’s contest early.

3. Hammel has allowed seven runs in 20 2/3 innings and four of them have come on solo home runs.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 3