Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The baseball game might be only the second-biggest attraction when the Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in the third contest of a four-game series. April 23 happens to be the 100-year anniversary of when Wrigley Field – then known as Weeghman Park – was home to its first baseball game as the ivy-clad ballpark is the second-oldest behind Boston’s Fenway Park. Hall-of-Famers Ernie Banks and Billy Williams will be among the former Cubs in attendance.

Arizona has the worst record in the majors at 5-18, and has lost four straight games and 10 of its last 11 after dropping the first two contests of this series. It marks the first time the Cubs have won back-to-back games this season as Chicago has outscored the Diamondbacks 14-3. “We’re battling ourselves,” Arizona’s Eric Chavez told reporters after Tuesday’s loss. “Regardless of who we’re playing, we’ve got to play better.”

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN (Arizona), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (2-2, 4.35 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-2, 1.29)

Miley is coming off his best performance of the season as he allowed one run and two hits in six-plus innings of a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 0-2 with a no-decision in three outings against the Dodgers this season and 2-0 in his other two starts. Miley is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs.

Samardzija has allowed two earned runs or fewer and lasted seven innings in each of his four starts. He doesn’t have a victory to show for his efforts as Chicago had been blanked in two of his starts and scored just once in another outing. Samardzija is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in eight career appearances (three starts) against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF Mark Trumbo (foot) sat out Tuesday’s game and is questionable for Wednesday.

2. Cubs 3B Mike Olt hit a three-run homer and 2B Luis Valbuena scored three times in Tuesday’s 9-2 victory, which marked Chicago’s highest-scoring contest of the season.

3. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 0-for-6 with four strikeouts against Samardzija.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Diamondbacks 2