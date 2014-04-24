Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be without outfielder Mark Trumbo for a yet-to-be-determined span as they attempt to overcome a slow start. The Diamondbacks, who conclude a four-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, snapped a four-game skid on Wednesday with a five-run ninth inning and it was revealed after the contest that Trumbo has a stress fracture in his left foot. Trumbo said he suffered the injury while hitting a homer in Monday’s game.

Trumbo has seven homers – tied for most in the National League – for a team that had lost 10 of 11 games before getting a two-run triple from Aaron Hill to cap the ninth-inning comeback and post a 7-5 victory. “We’ve got to deal with it now,” Trumbo told reporters after the victory. “Try to get everything healthy and try to get back as soon as possible. I don’t have a time frame.” Chicago won the first two games of the series before suffering the collapse on the 100-year anniversary of the first game played at Wrigley Field.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Mike Bolsinger (0-1, 10.29 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (1-1, 5.40)

Bolsinger lost his first major-league start to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday when he allowed seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in four innings. It was his second appearance for the Diamondbacks after he gave up two runs and six hits in three innings of relief against the New York Mets on April 14. Bolsinger was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two starts at Triple-A Reno before being recalled and went 11-7 with a 4.06 ERA in two minor-league stops last season.

Jackson picked up his first win of the season when he defeated Cincinnati in his last outing. He gave up two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings after being touched up for 10 runs and 17 hits in 10 2/3 innings over this previous two turns. Jackson is 2-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF Cody Ross had a run-scoring single in Wednesday’s game – his lone hit in 21 at-bats this season.

2. Cubs OF Justin Ruggiano suffered a hamstring injury while attempting to corral Hill’s triple and underwent an MRI exam after the contest.

3. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt and C Miguel Montero are each 4-for-9 against Jackson.

PREDICTION: Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 6