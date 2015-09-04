Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have dropped three straight series but hope to turn things around for the stretch run when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series starting Friday. The Cubs have lost six of their last eight contests but remain solidly in position for the National League’s second wild-card.

The Diamondbacks have faded from the playoff picture but have a chance to play spoiler with upcoming series against San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers following their set in Chicago. Arizona split a four-game series at Colorado earlier this week to begin a seven-game road trip. Former Cubs prospect Zack Godley will face his previous organization for the first time after being traded for Miguel Montero in December. Chicago left-hander Jon Lester aims for his seventh win at Wrigley Field, where he has posted quality starts in five of his last six outings.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (4-0, 1.90 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (8-10, 3.59)

Godley will be recalled from Double-A to begin his third stint in the majors. The 25-year-old was impressive in his previous stretches with the Diamondbacks, especially as a starter. He has gone six innings in each of his three big-league starts — all quality starts — and two of them were scoreless outings.

Lester had a dominant stretch from mid-June through mid-August, but he has posted a 6.75 ERA over his past three starts. The period included one of his better outings of the year, though, as he came within one out of a shutout in a no-decision against Cleveland on Aug. 24. The 31-year-old allowed two runs in seven innings in a no-decision May 22 at Arizona and is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in three career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is with his wife, Amy, who is due to deliver the couple’s first child, and is likely to miss Friday’s game.

2. Cubs C/LF Kyle Schwarber was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup with sore ribs and underwent a precautionary MRI.

3. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant is 8-for-19 with two homers and seven RBIs during a five-game hitting streak and leads the team with 84 RBIs.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2