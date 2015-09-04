Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have dropped three straight series but hope to turn things around for the stretch run when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series starting Friday. The Cubs have lost six of their last eight contests but remain solidly in position for the National League’s second wild-card.
The Diamondbacks have faded from the playoff picture but have a chance to play spoiler with upcoming series against San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers following their set in Chicago. Arizona split a four-game series at Colorado earlier this week to begin a seven-game road trip. Former Cubs prospect Zack Godley will face his previous organization for the first time after being traded for Miguel Montero in December. Chicago left-hander Jon Lester aims for his seventh win at Wrigley Field, where he has posted quality starts in five of his last six outings.
TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago
PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (4-0, 1.90 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (8-10, 3.59)
Godley will be recalled from Double-A to begin his third stint in the majors. The 25-year-old was impressive in his previous stretches with the Diamondbacks, especially as a starter. He has gone six innings in each of his three big-league starts — all quality starts — and two of them were scoreless outings.
Lester had a dominant stretch from mid-June through mid-August, but he has posted a 6.75 ERA over his past three starts. The period included one of his better outings of the year, though, as he came within one out of a shutout in a no-decision against Cleveland on Aug. 24. The 31-year-old allowed two runs in seven innings in a no-decision May 22 at Arizona and is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in three career meetings.
1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is with his wife, Amy, who is due to deliver the couple’s first child, and is likely to miss Friday’s game.
2. Cubs C/LF Kyle Schwarber was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup with sore ribs and underwent a precautionary MRI.
3. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant is 8-for-19 with two homers and seven RBIs during a five-game hitting streak and leads the team with 84 RBIs.
PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2