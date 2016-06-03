Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field have become a nightmare for visiting teams, and the Chicago Cubs hope to keep it that way when they welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series starting Friday. The Cubs belted four home runs in Thursday’s 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, improving to 6-1 on their current 10-game homestand and 20-7 overall at Wrigley.

The Cubs own the best record in the majors and are off to their best start since 1907, and they took three of four from the Diamondbacks in early April. Arizona snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 win at Houston on Thursday but has dropped seven of its last 10. Veteran right-hander John Lackey looks to continue the trend of outstanding starting pitching for the Cubs, whose starters are 6-0 with a 1.12 ERA over the past seven games. Like the Cubs, Lackey has been excellent at home this season, going 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in five starts at Wrigley Field.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (2-0, 6.11 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (5-2, 3.16)

Bradley has dominated Triple-A hitters over parts of the past two seasons but has not yet proved he can consistently retire major-league batters. The 23-year-old is in his third stint with Arizona this season, though, and his last start was promising, as he struck out nine and limited San Diego to three runs and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. Bradley has never faced the Cubs.

Lackey had a terrific month of May, going 2-1 with a 2.09 ERA in six outings – all quality starts. The 37-year-old shut down Philadelphia on Sunday, allowing one run and four hits over seven innings with six strikeouts and four walks. Lackey is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks, but he gave up six runs over six innings in a slugfest win earlier this season in Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are 35-0 when leading after eight innings.

2. Arizona RH Brad Ziegler has converted 38 consecutive saves – the longest active streak in the majors and tied for the 12th-longest all-time.

3. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant has homered in consecutive games for the fourth time this season, but he has never hit home runs in three straight contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 3