Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ starting pitchers have been lights-out during their current homestand, and right-hander Jason Hammel hopes to continue that trend when they continue a three-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. The Cubs improved to 7-1 on the homestand and 21-7 overall at Wrigley Field with a 6-0 win in the series opener.

Cubs starting pitchers are 6-0 with a 1.15 ERA over the past eight games and have allowed only 10 runs over the past 10 contests at Wrigley Field. Hammel wasn’t able to contribute much to that cause, as he left his last start after two innings with hamstring cramping. The Cubs not only have the best record in baseball, but they’re racking up lopsided victories with a major league-high 20 wins by five or more runs. The struggling Diamondbacks have dropped eight of their last 11 and are 1-4 against the Cubs this season.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Edwin Escobar (0-1, 18.90 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-1, 2.09)

Escobar was called up to make his first big-league start last week when Shelby Miller went to the disabled list. The 24-year-old allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to Houston. It was Escobar’s first major-league appearance since two relief outings with Boston in 2014.

Hammel’s hamstring appears to be fine, which is a relief for the Cubs after the team went 8-2 in his first 10 starts. The 33-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in all but two outings with six quality starts. Hammel is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts) against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has eight RBIs in five games against Arizona this season.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is a career .361 hitter against the Cubs with 17 of his 39 hits going for extra bases.

3. Chicago INF Javier Baez has recorded multiple RBIs in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Diamondbacks 3