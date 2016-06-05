Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

Jake Arrieta will try to keep one streak intact and start another when the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs in the finale of their three-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Arrieta aims to win his 21st straight decision and finish a three-game sweep for the Cubs, who have captured four straight to continue their best start since 1907.

Chicago’s only loss in its last 12 games came in Arrieta's outing on Tuesday, ending a string of 23 straight starts by the ace that resulted in a victory for the team. Arrieta and the Cubs look to start a new streak and add to the best overall record in the majors as well as their league-best 22-7 home mark. Chicago’s starting pitchers have been dominant at home, going 16-4 with a 1.83 ERA, and have allowed two or fewer runs in 13 straight home starts. The struggling Diamondbacks have dropped five of their last six games and are 7-16 over their last 23.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-5, 4.96 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (9-0, 1.56)

Corbin has lost his last two starts and is coming off his shortest outing of the season - a loss to Houston in which he surrendered seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old has been solid on the road, however, going 2-1 with a 2.68 ERA in six starts. Corbin is 2-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Cubs.

Arrieta hasn’t lost since July 25, when the Cubs were no-hit by Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels. The 30-year-old blanked the Dodgers for seven innings in Tuesday’s no-decision, allowing two hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. Arrieta is 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA in four career starts against the Diamondbacks, including a victory April 10 at Arizona in which he allowed three runs and eight hits over seven frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler, who is 5-for-12 with a double and a triple versus Corbin, has reached base to start a game 25 times this season - the most in the majors.

2. Arizona 3B Jake Lamb went deep Saturday for his fourth home run in his last nine games.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-4 with a homer Saturday and has nine RBIs in six games against Arizona this season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1