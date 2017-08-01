Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

A pair of playoff contenders go head-to-head when the Chicago Cubs play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series beginning Tuesday. The Cubs are 13-3 since the All-Star break and stand 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee in the National League Central - the defending World Series champions’ largest lead of the season - while the Diamondbacks remain atop the NL wild card race.

Chicago is among the hottest teams in the majors, thanks in large part to a rejuvenated starting rotation that has posted a 2.34 ERA and 11 quality starts in 16 games since the break. Ace left-hander Jon Lester hopes to continue that trend when he aims for his fourth straight quality start opposite fellow lefty Patrick Corbin. Both teams did some dealing ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline, with each adding pieces to the bullpen and picking up veterans who add depth off the bench. The Cubs picked up left-hander Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from Detroit, while the Diamondbacks acquired Adam Rosales from Oakland to shore up their injury-riddled infield and added right-hander David Hernandez from the Los Angeles Angels to bolster the bullpen.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (8-9, 4.36 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (8-6, 3.88)

Corbin has won his last two starts and allowed two or fewer runs in his last four. The 28-year-old issued a season-high four walks and scattered seven hits Wednesday against Atlanta, but he limited the damage to two runs over six innings. Corbin is 3-0 with a 3.15 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Cubs.

Lester has been excellent in three starts since the All-Star break, winning all three while posting a 2.05 ERA. The 33-year-old held the Chicago White Sox to two runs and four hits over seven innings Thursday, allowing both runs on solo homers for the second straight game. Lester is 2-0 with a 4.63 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks.

Walk-Offs

1. Diamondbacks SS Ketel Marte was placed on the bereavement list Monday after his mother was killed in a car crash.

2. Cubs C Willson Contreras has reached base in 15 straight games, boasting a .397 on-base percentage over that stretch.

3. Arizona OF J.D. Martinez has hit safely in his last seven games against the Cubs.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2