Preview: Diamondbacks at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs’ second-half revival has been powered by an improved pitching staff, and now the offense seems to be following suit. The Cubs look to continue their power surge when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second of a three-game series Wednesday night.

Chicago blasted five home runs in a 16-4 victory in Tuesday’s series opener, improving to 14-3 since the All-Star break and maintaining a 2 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee in the National League Central. The Cubs set a season high for runs and tied their season highs for hits (17) and homers. Arizona dropped to second in the NL Wild Card standings with the loss, falling to 7-10 in the second half and 24-28 on the road. The Diamondbacks had allowed double-digit runs only once all season, in a 10-4 loss at St. Louis on June 29.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (4-4, 3.06 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (10-7, 4.03)

Godley snapped a four-start winless streak when he threw seven scoreless innings to win at St. Louis on Thursday, striking out seven. The 27-year-old has struck out at least six batters in seven straight starts, compiling 55 strikeouts in 44 innings over that stretch. The former Cubs farm hand faced Chicago once in 2015 and was tagged for six runs in 3 2/3 innings in a loss.

Arrieta has recorded three straight quality starts coming out of the All-Star break, going 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA. The 31-year-old allowed two runs and two hits over 6 2/3 innings to beat the Chicago White Sox last time out and has given up two or fewer runs in five of his last seven outings. Arrieta is 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA in five starts against Arizona.

Walk-Offs

1. With two home runs Tuesday, Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has 26 this season, becoming the third left-handed batter in franchise history with four 25-homer campaigns.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has hit safely in 21 of his last 23 road games and is batting .376 during that span.

3. Cubs C Willson Contreras has reached base in 16 straight games, boasting a .411 on-base percentage over that stretch.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 3