Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1: Travis Wood homered and drove in four runs in addition to pitching seven strong innings as Chicago took the opener of a four-game series against visiting Arizona.

Wood (1-2) matched a career high with nine strikeouts and gave up one run on six hits to beat the Diamondbacks for the first time since 2010. Wood also blasted a three-run shot and added an RBI double, and Welington Castillo and Ryan Kalish had two hits apiece for the Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and Mark Trumbo hit his major league-leading seventh home run for the Diamondbacks, who have lost nine of their last 10. Bronson Arroyo (1-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Cubs broke it open with four runs in the second, as Wood followed Welington Castillo’s RBI single with a blast to left for his seventh career home run. Wood doubled home Kalish in the fourth to make it 5-0.

Wood kept the Diamondbacks off the board until Trumbo’s shot with one out in the seventh. Miguel Montero followed with a double to right, but Wood got out of the inning without any further damage and Hector Rondon and Pedro Strop each worked a scoreless frame to finish it off.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wood joins Carlos Zambrano as the only Cubs pitchers since 1920 with at least eight strikeouts and four RBIs in the same game. … Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings hit in the leadoff spot for the first time in his brief major-league career and went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. … Arizona OF A.J. Pollock sat out after leaving Sunday’s game with a stiff neck.