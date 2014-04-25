Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 2: Mike Bolsinger pitched 6 2/3 strong innings to pick up his first major-league victory as Arizona defeated host Chicago for the second straight day.

Bolsinger (1-1) also stroked a run-scoring single and Miguel Montero had two RBIs as the Diamondbacks earned a split of the four-game series. Tony Campana and Paul Goldschmidt added RBI doubles as Arizona won back-to-back games for only the second time this season.

The run off Bolsinger was unearned and he struck out seven while allowing four hits and two walks. Addison Reed pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Montero doubled into the right-field corner in the first off Edwin Jackson (1-2), who gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings. Chicago knotted the score in the bottom of the inning when Arizona left fielder Roger Kieschnick misplayed Anthony Rizzo’s liner to left, allowing Emilio Bonifacio to score from second.

Campana’s double into the left-field corner in the second gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead and Bolsinger followed with his hit to left. Goldschmidt doubled in a run in the eighth and scored on Montero’s single to make it a four-run margin before Rizzo homered in the eighth for the Cubs.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona placed OF Mark Trumbo (foot) on the 15-day disabled list and Kieschnick was recalled from Triple-A Reno. … Chicago put OF Justin Ruggiano (hamstring) on the 15-day disabled list, optioned RHP Blake Parker to Triple-A Iowa and recalled RHP Neil Ramirez and LHP Zac Rosscup from Iowa. … Diamondbacks OF Gerardo Parra went 2-for-3 and scored twice while Chicago hitters were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.