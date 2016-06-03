Lackey, Cubs blank Diamondbacks

CHICAGO -- Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 and doubled home the go-ahead run to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning as the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 on Friday.

Diamondbacks right-hander Archie Bradley and Cubs righty John Lackey each gave up little through nearly six scoreless innings in the opener of the weekend series at Wrigley Field.

But neither finished the game, as Lackey (6-2) picked up the win after working 6 2/3 innings. Bradley (2-1) took the loss after a six-inning effort.

The victory was the third straight for the Cubs (38-15) while the Diamondbacks (24-33) lost their fourth in five games.

The Cubs broke the scoreless tie as Jason Heyward singled to center with one out and came home on Rizzo’s double to deep center with two gone.

It could have been more after Bradley walked Ben Zobrist to put Cub runners at first and second. But Bradley struck out Tommy LaStella to end the threat.

Arizona likewise threatened in the seventh, when Lackey put runners on first and second. He departed with two out for reliever Adam Warren, who got pinch hitter Chris Herrmann to ground out to close the inning.

The Cubs erupted for five more runs in the eighth, all coming with two out.

Kris Bryant was parked at third after he was hit by Zac Curtis’ pitch and advanced on Rizzo’s base hit. Rizzo was thrown out at second and Curtis intentionally walked Zobrist before departing.

Addison Russell greeted reliever Silvino Bracho with a double down the third base line that drove home Bryant and Zobrist. Javier Baez completed the rally with a double to deep center and scored on Chris Owings’ throwing error from center.

Lackey allowed no runs on five hits, walked two and struck out nine. Bradley gave up one earned run on four hits, walked three and struck out a career-high 10.

Arizona and Chicago each had earlier opportunities but couldn’t push runners past second base.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks are in a stretch of seven games in eight days and all but one are days games. ... Diamondbacks OF David Peralta went 2-for-6 with two doubles in his second extended spring training game on Thursday in Arizona. He has been on a disabled list because a wrist injury. ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller, on the 15-day disabled list because of a finger sprain, is scheduled to start an extended spring training game on Saturday. ... Chicago’s Javier Baez had his second straight start -- this time at shortstop -- on Friday after going 2-for-4 with a home run and two sensational plays at second base on Thursday. ... The Cubs reached 20 wins at Wrigley Field with Thursday’s 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. They did not hit 20 last year until their 33rd home game on June 23. ... The Diamondbacks send LHP Edwin Escobar (0-1, 18.90 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (6-1, 2.09 ERA) in Saturday’s middle game. ... Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta looks for his 10th win on Sunday after getting no decision earlier in the week against the Dodgers that snapped a 23-game streak of Cubs’ victories in Arrieta’s starts.